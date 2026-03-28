England reaction: 'Tuchel will be delighted with the extra option Garner provides'

England are 11-2 second favourites to win the World Cup and with fewer than 12 weeks until they open their campaign with a Group L clash against Croatia, manager Thomas Tuchel is doing all he can to open the door for fringe players to force their way into his squad.

The Three Lions boss named a 35-man group for this week's friendlies and the fact that the ten players who are the shortest price to go to the finals in bet365's market were rested for the 1-1 draw with Uruguay showed how much Friday's game at Wembley was a showdown for the possibles while the probables put their feet up.

Tuchel evidently has a pretty clear idea of the starting 11 he would like to field against Croatia on June 17, but there are vacancies among the supporting cast and some boosted their chances of making the final cut.

Garner provides an excellent option

There are 25 players who are 1-2 or shorter to be in Tuchel’s final selection, but the player who made the biggest impression on Friday was Everton's James Garner, who enjoyed an excellent debut and was cut from 6-4 to 8-11 to earn his seat on the plane.

The manager hailed him as his "mini [Federico] Valverde" after the Real Madrid star earned a draw for Uruguay with a late penalty. Tuchel was particularly taken with the Toffees midfielder's physicality.

The heart of midfield has perhaps been one area of concern for England over the last couple of seasons.

Declan Rice picks himself, and after a while wondering who could partner the Arsenal star following Kalvin Phillips' fall following an excellent Euro 2020, it is healthy that Tuchel now has Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Garner contending for a spot alongside Rice.

The 48-team World Cup, which introduces a last-32 round for the first time to provide an extra match to an already gruelling schedule, will take a strain on that position in particular, so Tuchel will be delighted with the extra option Garner provides.

Rashford earns plenty of Tuchel praise

There were flashes from Marcus Rashford on Friday that suggested he could be an asset in the summer, even if there was limited end product from the Barcelona loanee.

He was 1-4 to make the squad before kick-off and that price remained after his 68-minute turn, but it was what was said afterwards that will encourage him that Tuchel believes he could have a key role to play in North America.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss said he thought that Rashford was the best player on the pitch and back in his prime.

Rashford will have plenty of big matches for Barca in the coming months to test that assertion and it could help him boost his claims of starting against Croatia.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, who is 1-25 to go, should get the nod on the left side of midfield, but don't be surprised if Rashford comes into the reckoning and makes some significant contributions as an impact player.

A rollercoaster evening for White

It was an eventful evening for Arsenal's Ben White, who returned to the fold for the first time in three years, scored a goal, and conceded the late penalty that allowed Uruguay to equalise.

Having left the World Cup in Qatar four years ago after only two matches for personal reasons, White has been offered a way back into the international fold by Tuchel. However, it didn't go down well with a section of the Wembley crowd, who booed the Arsenal defender when he was introduced as a substitute.

A goal could not turn the audience in his favour, and while he was cut from 4-1 to 6-4 to make England's 26-man squad for the finals, it will be interesting whether Tuchel digs his heels in having given White his chance.

It could even have been that the German wanted to see how he would respond back in a Three Lions shirt, so despite his opener, it might not have been enough to punch his ticket.

Foden still not hitting the heights

Yet again, England fans are waiting for the real Phil Foden to stand up.

The Manchester City schemer failed to take his chance against Uruguay and he is competing for a place in one of England's most hotly contested positions.

Tuchel is blessed with a wealth of quality options for the number-ten role and it is logical to think that, as the betting would suggest, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham are all ahead of Foden in the pecking order. Arsenal's Eberechi Eze faces up to six weeks out with a calf injury and he could be a more popular option too.

Friday was undoubtedly another opportunity that seemed to pass Foden by.

He has scored four goals in 47 appearances for England and has not notched in his last 21 appearances for City, even though some of those have been the briefest of substitute appearances.

No longer an automatic selection for his club, Foden finds himself in similar territory with regards to England as well.

World Cup betting

Team Odds Spain 7-2 England 11-2 France 8-1 Brazil 8-1

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

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