England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica'

Acclimatising to the extreme heat in the USA, Canada and Mexico is a significant hurdle that the European travellers will have to overcome at the World Cup and that was made more evident in England’s laboured 1-0 warm-up win over New Zealand in Florida on Saturday.

Despite playing against the World Cup’s lowest-ranked team, England were unable to get up to speed and Harry Kane’s first-half header was all that separated the sides. That goal took his tally to 67 for club and country this season. Kane is 7-1 to finish as top scorer at the World Cup.

Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel named a different team in each half of Saturday’s friendly, mixing likely starters with squad fillers and even handing a debut to lively Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, who was named player of the match yet is not going to be part of the World Cup squad.

The game and the result were uninspiring but it was effectively a glorified training session and offered valuable minutes in the bank for England's players, whose preparations conclude against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday.

The clock is ticking down to England's opening tournament game against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday, June 17, and now it may be key that Tuchel prioritises his World Cup starting line-up in the clash with Costa Rica.

Adjusting to conditions and avoiding injury is vital but England need to find rhythm, build confidence and focus on the combinations that will get them through the tough tests to come.

Bellingham may be edging the battle with Rogers

The low-key win over the All Whites suggested that Jude Bellingham may have usurped Morgan Rogers as England's starting number ten.

Rogers began Saturday's game but Bellingham was handed the captain’s armband after coming on as a substitute in the second half and the Real Madrid star has been cut to 8-13 to start against Croatia, while the Aston Villa man is 10-11.

Marc Guehi looks like being the first-choice centre-back and Ezri Konsa is narrowly favoured by bet365 to start the opening game alongside him at 8-15, with John Stones an even-money chance.

The only other position that looks up for debate for the opening World Cup assignment is on the left wing, where Marcus Rashford is 4-11 to start and Barcelona new boy Anthony Gordon is 7-4.

Intense heat could lead to low-scoring encounters

A concern for many is that the soaring conditions, in an expanded World Cup, may lead to a lower total of average goals per game and three-minute hydration breaks in each half will disrupt the tempo.

That was the scenario for England against New Zealand and lower-ranked sides will look to deploy a low block to stifle superior opponents.

The World Cup in Qatar produced a record tally of 172 goals in 64 matches involving 32 teams - an average of 2.69 goals per game - and with the 2026 edition expanding to 48 teams and featuring 104 matches, that record looks sure to be broken.

But more than 279 goals can be backed at 10-11 with bet365 - under 280 tournament goals is a 4-5 chance - and that would require another average per game of 2.69, something that may be hard to emulate given the soaring temperatures and the likelihood of defensive-minded tactics from the lesser lights.

Despite the underwhelming performance against New Zealand, England are 13-2 to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966 and 2-7 to win Group L at the expense of Croatia, Senegal and Panama, while the Three Lions are 9-5 to advance with maximum points.

World Cup betting

Team Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1 England 13-2 Brazil 8-1 Portugal 8-1 Argentina 9-1

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

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