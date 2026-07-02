England 4-5 to get past Mexico as Thomas Tuchel highlights altitude concerns

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England manager Thomas Tuchel believes World Cup co-hosts Mexico will have "a huge advantage" in Monday's last-16 tie in Mexico City – and his concerns are shared by punters.

The Three Lions were priced up at 4-7 to get past 11-8 Mexico after Wednesday's 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the round of 32.

Now, though, England's odds to qualify are 4-5, with Mexico 21-20, and Tuchel warned: "It's physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude".

Mexico have won their first four matches of the tournament without conceding a goal and three of their games took place at the Azteca Stadium, where they face England in Monday's 1am kick-off.

The hosts are 21-10 to beat 6-4 England in normal time and the 90-minute draw is 21-10.

Kane, who scored two late goals against DR Congo, is bet365's 9-2 favourite to open the scoring.

The altitude is not the only problem facing Tuchel as England, 13-2 shots at the start of the tournament, were eased to 9-1 after their patchy performance in the round of 32.

Djed Spence had a tough time against DR Congo after fellow right-backs Reece James (hamstring) and Jarell Quansah (ankle) were ruled out.

James is hopeful of returning against Mexico and there may be changes on the flanks as Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford struggled in Wednesday's match.

Anthony Gordon claimed two assists after coming off the bench and the Barcelona-bound winger is 11-5 with Paddy Power to score or assist a goal against the Mexicans.

Kane's golden touch rescued England in the last 32 and he is 9-4 favourite for the Ballon d'Or, ahead of France stars Kylian Mbappe (3-1), Ousmane Dembele (7-2) and Michael Olise (6-1).

Michael Owen was the last English winner of the award in 2001 and Kane also strengthened his position at the head of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year market.

His odds halved from 4-1 to 2-1 and golfer Rory McIlroy (9-2), Winter Olympian Matt Weston and darts player Luke Littler (18-1) are rated as his main rivals.

England teammates Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are trading at 18-1 and 25-1.

Before Thursday's World Cup matches Kane was 10-1 to win the Golden Ball and 9-1 to be the top tournament goalscorer.

Ladbrokes offer 6-1 that the England captain is knighted in the King's New Year Honours list.

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