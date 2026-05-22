England 13-2 for World Cup glory after Thomas Tuchel reveals his 26-man squad

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England are 13-2 third-favourites to win the World Cup after Thomas Tuchel announced his squad for next month's tournament.

There were few surprises in Tuchel's 26 for '26, particularly after news had leaked out earlier in the week that Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire would be high-profile omissions on Friday.

The absences of Palmer and Foden left room for an extra centre-forward so Ivan Toney joins record goalscorer Harry Kane and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on the plane.

Playing in the Saudi Pro League has not counted against Toney, who had been slashed from 5-1 to 6-4 to make the squad on Thursday.

However, his place in the pecking order is reflected by bet365's quote of 25-1 that he starts England's first Group L fixture against Croatia – captain Kane is 1-33 and Watkins is 14-1.

Toney's inclusion scuppered a massive gamble on Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose odds collapsed from 100-1 at the start of December to 2-1 when he was called up for March's friendlies.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 Premier League goals this season – the joint-most of any English player along with Watkins and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest.

The in-form Gibbs-White was backed from 4-1 to 7-4 in the lead-up to Friday's announcement but Tuchel could not squeeze him into a packed midfield roster.

There is an emphasis on width in attacking areas, with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke options on the right wing and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon comfortable on the left flank.

Injury-prone defenders are a concern for England

Jordan Pickford is inked in as England's first-choice goalkeeper and Dean Henderson and James Trafford have established themselves as solid back-up options.

Bet365's market for the Croatia game suggests Tuchel will pick a back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly although Chelsea captain James has struggled with injuries this season.

He has started only 20 Premier League games this term and fellow England defenders Tino Livramento (14 starts for Newcastle) and John Stones (361 minutes of league action for Manchester City) also had disrupted club campaigns.

There was no reprieve for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has played only 26 minutes for Tuchel's England but was backed into 11-10 to make the squad this week.

Maguire's omission made headlines after one disinterested pundit – his mum – declared that she was "absolutely disgusted" with Tuchel's "disgraceful" decision.

His Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw is probably more unfortunate to miss out, having been an ever-present for the Red Devils in the league this term.

He was unable to displace Newcastle's Dan Burn who, like Shaw, can play at left-back or centre-back.

And there is no place for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who had been cut from 9-1 to 6-4 after recently returning from a long-term knee injury.

Star man Bellingham must prove his worth

Tuchel's preferred formation is a fluid 4-2-3-1 set-up with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in central midfield.

The England boss will be hoping that Rice, along with Saka, Madueke and Eberechi Eze, does not pick up an injury when Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

Jordan Henderson's international recall in March 2025 was a shock but Tuchel clearly loves his leadership qualities and Kobbie Mainoo, who started the Euro 2024 final against Spain, has flourished since Ruben Amorim left Manchester United.

Jude Bellingham was one of England's standout performers at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 but he has had a difficult season at Real Madrid.

Bellingham is 6-5 with bet365 to start against Croatia and he is competing for the number-ten role with Eze, a Premier League winner with Arsenal, and Villa's Europa League hero Morgan Rogers.

Coral cannot split Bellingham and Rogers, who are both 4-5 to start on June 17, when the Three Lions are 8-11 to defeat their main Group L rivals.

England fans may feel a little underwhelmed by a squad featuring names such as Madueke, Burn, Jarell Quansah and Djed Spence.

But if Tuchel's pragmatic selection pays off in the World Cup final on July 19 then his 26 chosen players will earn legendary status in the history of English football.

England's 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, on loan from Manchester United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

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