Egypt vs Iran prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Egypt vs Iran World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 4am

Venue Lumen Field, Seattle

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC Two

Three draws in four games have left Group G on a knife-edge, although Egypt would have to do a lot wrong in Seattle not to make the next stage for the first time in their history.

Mo Salah's men head to Seattle with four points in the bank while Iran are on two courtesy of a pair of draws against New Zealand and ten-man Belgium.

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Egypt vs Iran betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Half-time draw

1pt 10-11 bet365

The draw is a short price given it would be enough for Egypt and could also be sufficient for Iran, and neither team will be expected to take early risks in what should be a slow-burner.

Iran should attempt to push forward as the contest wears on, but there is unlikely to be much urgency shown from either side in the first half.

Best player bet

Ramin Rezaeian to have a shot

8-11 bet365

Egypt vs Iran World Cup match preview

It will be tense in Seattle and probably not much fun either. When under 2.5 goals is a 1-2 shot, you do fear the worst.

The problem is that a point will do for Egypt, while Iran could do with a win but look so short of dynamic options up front, or even an adventurous mindset, that they aren't easy to fancy.

Iran had a man advantage for 28 minutes in their second match against Belgium, yet Thibaut Courtois had only one save to make in that period.

That was Iran's chance to secure a knockout place and they may just have blown it.

A third straight stalemate – they also drew 2-2 with New Zealand – might give them a sniff of going through.

But they are up against an Egypt team who do not have to win thanks to their four-point haul, earned courtesy of a 1-1 draw with the Belgians and 3-1 triumph over New Zealand.

They clearly have more about them in attack than Iran. Mo Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet boast bags of big-league experience while teenage frontman Hamza Abdelkarim is so promising that Barcelona have signed him.

If there's a winner, therefore, it is likely to be Egypt, especially if they want to go for first place in the section.

The reality, however, is that this will probably be tight, certainly tight enough to be level at the break.

Rezaeian real value to have a shot

Versatile Iran star Ramin Rezaeian has played right-back and on the right wing over the first two games and certainly has an eye for goal, having scored nine times for his country.

Three of those have come in 2026, the most recent in the 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

He is renowned for getting forward and Iran surely have to go for it at some stage so he looks value to get at least one shot away.

Egypt vs Iran World Cup Bet Builder tips

Half-time draw

Iran won't take many risks knowing that conceding a goal could be fatal and will look to stay in the game.

Over 3.5 Egypt corners

Hossam Hassan's men have had 11 corners - seven against Belgium, four against New Zealand - and should clear the 3.5 bar with ease.

Ramin Rezaeian to have a shot on target

The veteran full-back found the net in Iran's opener against New Zealand and can make his presence felt going forward.

Guide price: 13-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Egypt vs Iran

♦ Egypt have drawn 1-1 with Belgium and beaten New Zealand 3-1 at the World Cup

♦ Iran have played out a pair of draws, 2-2 against the All Whites and 0-0 with Belgium

♦ Egypt have had nine more shots than Iran and three more shots on target over the first two fixtures

♦ Iran have lost only one of their last nine matches

♦ Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand has made 13 saves in two matches

Egypt vs Iran betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Egypt 29-20 Iran 23-10 Draw 7-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Egypt vs Iran team news and predicted line-ups

Egypt

Centre-back Hamdy Fathy pulled his hamstring against New Zealand and is set to miss out. Ramy Rabia should replace him, especially as Hossam Abdelmagid is a doubt due to concussion.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatou; Attiah, Lasheen; Zika, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush.

Subs: El Shenawy, Soliman, Alaa, Abdelmagid, Abdelmonem, Hafez, Emad, Saber, Trezeguet, Abdelkarim, Hassan, Adel, Zizo.

Iran

Iran boss Amir Ghalanoei has tried two different formations so far but the inside word is he will set up in a 5-4-1 with Mehdi Taremi, used in midfield against New Zealand, leading the line.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebbi; Taremi.

Subs: Niazmand, Hosseini, Hardani, Yousefi, Kanaanizadegan, Eiri, Cheshmi, Torabi, Ghorbani, Razzaghinia, Gayedi, Alipour, Hosseinzadeh, Moghanlou, Eckert.

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FAQs

When is Egypt vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Egypt vs Iran takes place on Saturday, June 27 and kicks off at 4am BST.

Where is Egypt vs Iran being played?

The venue for the game is Lumen Field in Seattle, USA.

What TV channel is Egypt vs Iran on?

BBC Two is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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