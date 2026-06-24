Ecuador vs Germany prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Ecuador vs Germany World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 25

Kick-off 9pm

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Group E

TV channel BBC One

Ecuador face Germany on Thursday and the Germans are already assured of top spot in Group E going into their matchday-three fixture in East Rutherford.

Die Mannschaft beat Curacao 7-1 and Ivory Coast 2-1 but Ecuador, who failed to score in their first two World Cup games, need a victory to qualify for the round of 32.

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Ecuador vs Germany betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 general

Group E winners Germany have the chance to rest players on matchday three but opponents Ecuador need a win in order to qualify for the knockout stages. That situation should lead to an open game and there have been at least three goals in eight of Germany's last nine matches.

Best player bet

Pervis Estupinan to be shown a card

16-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ecuador vs Germany World Cup match preview

Ecuador's 18 matches in World Cup qualifying featured only 19 goals and that trend continued in their first two matches at the finals.

La Tri conceded in the 90th minute to lose 1-0 to Ivory Coast on matchday one before an extraordinary 0-0 draw with Curacao, whose goalkeeper Eloy Room made a record-equalling 15 saves.

If Ecuador are to qualify for the round of 32 then they need a matchday-three victory against Germany, who put seven goals past Room on Curacao's World Cup debut.

The Germans were slightly under the radar at 14-1 in the ante-post betting despite arriving at the tournament on a nine-game winning streak.

Julian Nagelsmann's men stretched that run to 11 matches thanks to a dramatic turnaround in their 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast on matchday two.

Germany made an unconvincing start to the game, falling behind after half an hour, before super-sub Deniz Undav scored twice, including a 94th-minute winner.

The Stuttgart striker, who claimed 19 goals in just 29 Bundesliga appearances in 2025-26, is pushing for a start against Ecuador and Nagelsmann could also recall experienced centre-back Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Germany have the squad depth to make changes and still be competitive against an Ecuador side who will be forced to abandon their usual defensive gameplan.

La Tri had a remarkable record in qualifying, conceding only five goals in 18 games, but they may be out of their comfort zone chasing maximum points against free-scoring Germany.

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in eight of Die Mannschaft's last nine internationals and an entertaining clash is likely.

Ecuador's motivation is obvious but Germany's talented fringe players will be keen to impress Nagelsmann.

His side have been short of clean sheets – both teams scored in five of their last six victories including March's 4-3 friendly win in Switzerland – so Ecuador should be confident of creating chances.

Ecuador's Estupinan could catch referee's eye

Ecuador wing-back Pervis Estupinan was booked in three of his last four Serie A appearances for Milan in 2025-26 and he is a big price to be shown a card on Thursday.

Balancing attacking and defensive duties could prove tricky for the former Brighton man, who committed two fouls in 70 minutes against Curacao on matchday two.

Germany have plenty of threatening wingers in their ranks and Estupinan may also be up against powerful right-back Joshua Kimmich, who loves to get forward.

Ecuador vs Germany World Cup Bet Builder tips

Germany to win

Ecuador must win if they are to qualify from Group E and that may leave them vulnerable against Germany, who have won their last 11 matches.

Both teams to score

There were goals at both ends in five of Germany's last six games and Julian Nagelsmann may rest some of his first-choice defenders on matchday three.

Deniz Undav to score at any time

Only Harry Kane scored more 2025-26 Bundesliga goals than Undav's 19 and the Stuttgart forward has struck three times in just 57 minutes at the World Cup.

Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Ecuador vs Germany

♦ Ecuador have drawn ten of their last 15 internationals

♦ La Tri conceded only five goals in 18 World Cup qualifying fixtures

♦ Six of Ecuador's last 15 matches ended 0-0

♦ Five of Germany's last six results were victories in which both teams scored

♦ There were over 3.5 goals in six of Germany's last 11 games

Ecuador vs Germany betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Ecuador 5-2 Germany 19-20 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ecuador vs Germany team news and predicted line-ups

Ecuador

La Tri have no reported injury concerns. Chelsea winger Kendry Paez is an option if coach Sebastian Beccacece wants to freshen up his attacking unit.

Predicted line-up (3-1-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Pacho, Hincapie; Alcivar; Yeboah, Vite, M Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, E Valencia

Subs: Preciado, Rodriguez, Angulo, J Caicedo, Arevalo, Castillo, Medina, Minda, Ordonez, Porozo, Paez, Ramirez, Torres, A Valencia, Valle

Germany

Centre-half Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament and Julian Nagelsmann is likely to make further changes after sealing top spot in the group. The in-form Deniz Undav could replace Kai Havertz up front.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Leweling, Musiala, Wirtz; Undav

Subs: Brown, Nmecha, Sane, Havertz, Amiri, Anton, Baumann, Beier, Gross, Nubel, Ouedraogo, Stiller, Thiaw, Woltemade

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FAQs

When is Ecuador vs Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Ecuador vs Germany takes place on Thursday, June 25 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Ecuador vs Germany being played?

The venue for the game is the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Germany on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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