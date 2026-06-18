Ecuador vs Curacao prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Ecuador vs Curacao World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 21

Kick-off 1am

Venue Arrowhead Park, Kansas City

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC One, BBC iPlayer

The pressure is on Ecuador and Curacao after they made losing starts to their Group E campaign last weekend.

Ecuador had plenty of bad luck in a narrow 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, while debutants Curacao were taken apart 7-1 by a rampant Germany.

Ecuador vs Curacao betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ecuador to win & under 3.5 Goals

2pts Evs BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Curacao lost control under a second-half onslaught by Germany on Sunday but the tournament debutants should not be fearing a repeat of that seven-goal drubbing.

Ecuador are a powerful side but rarely thrash opponents so will be happy with a routine win which keeps them in contention for a top-two finish in the group.

Best player bet

Piero Hincapie over 0.5 shots on target

9-4 bet365

Ecuador vs Curacao World Cup match preview

Arrowhead Stadium has staged one comfortable win for a South American nation and a second should unfold this weekend.

A few days after Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in Kansas City, it's Ecuador's turn to star at the venue.

Standing in their way are Curacao, with both teams needing to get points on the board after opening their Group E campaigns with defeats.

Curacao were badly beaten 7-1 by Germany yet, just as in their pre-tournament 4-1 loss to Scotland, they weren't as outclassed as the scoreline suggests.

And, presumably, they will be better for the experience, so expect Dick Advocaat's men to put up a fight even if they are seriously up against it.

Ecuador were edged out in a gruelling game with Ivory Coast in their opener, losing 1-0 at the death.

It was a fairly typical effort from Ecuador who were physical and tough to break down but painfully inaccurate in front of goal.

They mustered just 12 shots in Philadelphia with only one, from Gonzalo Plata, on target.

They rattled the woodwork three times but it's a theme with Ecuador who, since a 4-0 win over Bolivia in November 2024 have played 16 matches and not scored more than three in any of them.

Indeed, they have scored one or fewer in 12 of those 16.

So are we supposed to believe that because they need to win and boost their goal difference with Germany still to play, they are suddenly going to be capable of turning on the taps?

The pressure is arguably more on them than Curacao, who probably know their fate, and while the Ecuador win seems likely, backing there to be fewer than four goals looks the best course of action.

Hincapie to be part of Ecuador assault

Piero Hincapie's defensive skills have helped him to a Premier League winner's medal this year, but the Arsenal defender can also play his part in an attacking sense.

Hincapie will be part of Ecuador's aerial bombardment of Curacao from set plays and having mustered one shot against Ivory Coast, so back him to have at least one on target against the Caribbean newcomers.

Ecuador vs Curacao World Cup Bet Builder tips

Juninho Bacuna to be carded

Juninho Bacuna commits over a foul a game for Eredivisie side Volendam and, if Chinese official Ma Ning lives up to his "card master" moniker, the Curacao midfielder could see yellow.

Over six Ecuador corners

Ecuador won six corners against Ivory Coast and in this game which they can dominate, expect more than that tally.

Tahith Chong two or more fouls won

Tahith Chong incurred the wrath of the Germans - he was fouled eight times - so perhaps he can get the same attention from Ecuador.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Ecuador vs Curacao

♦ None of Ecuador's last 16 internationals has produced over three goals

♦ In five internationals in 2026, Curacao have conceded 18 goals

♦ La Tri's 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast on Sunday was their first defeat in 20 internationals

♦ Curacao's Tahith Chong was the most fouled player (8) in the first round of group games

♦ Piero Hincapie made a joint game-high five tackles for Ecuador vs Ivory Coast

Ecuador vs Curacao betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Ecuador 1-12 Curacao 19-1 Draw 9-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ecuador vs Curacao team news and predicted line-ups

Ecuador

Milan's Pervis Estupinan was a surprise omission against Ivory Coast but should return. Teen star Kendry Paez had a knock but could also feature.

Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1): Galindez; Ordinez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, M Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Paez; E Valencia.

Rest of the squad: Ramirez, Valle, Torres, Preciado, Porozo, Alcivar, A Valencia, Castillo, Plata, Franco, Minda, Medina, Rodriguez, J Caicedo, Angulo, Arevalo.

Curacao

Dick Advocaat is likely to make changes with Kenji Gorre set to come in if fully fit.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenecia, L Bacuna, Chong, J Bacuna, Gorre; Locadia.

Rest of the squad: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, Gaari, Van Eijma, Brenet, Roemeratoe, Noslin, Felida, Martha, Antonisse, Hansen, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer.

Read more:

Germany vs Ivory Coast prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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FAQs

When is Ecuador vs Curacao at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Ecuador vs Curacao takes place on Sunday, June 21 and kicks off at 1am BST.

Where is Ecuador vs Curacao being played?

The venue for the game is Arrowhead Park, Kansas City.

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Curacao on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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