DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 28

Kick-off 12.30am

Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC Two

All four places in Group K remain undecided heading into the final round of fixtures and it promises to be an intriguing battle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning, when third-placed DR Congo take on pointless Uzbekistan.

Although they have collected just one point, DR Congo are still able to finish second if they pick up a victory and Portugal lose to Colombia. That would leave the pair on four points and the tie-break criteria would then go down to goal difference.

Uzbekistan still have an outside chance of progressing. They need to win - a result which would eliminate DR Congo - and hope to clinch a place among one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Bet Builder DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Sun, 28 June, 00:30 Yes Both Teams to Score? Yoane Wissa Player To Score Eldor Shomurdov Player To Score £10 returns ≈ £74.14 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan betting tips & predictions

Best bet

DR Congo to win & both teams to score

2pts 11-4 bet365, Paddy Power

There have been enough positives from DR Congo's first two games to suggest they can overcome Uzbekistan, who have lost four matches in a row and have conceded eight times in the tournament. The need for a victory for both teams should make for an attacking contest.

Best player bet

Abdukodir Khusanov to be shown a card

4-1 bet365

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan World Cup match preview

DR Congo have competed well at the World Cup and they are perhaps unfortunate not to have amassed more than one point. An opening 1-1 draw against Portugal was followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia and there have definitely been positives to take from both performances.

But this is a results business and the African nation know a victory in Atlanta could see them clinch second place, while three points will most likely be enough for them to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Uzbekistan still harbour hopes of reaching the knockout stage but they need a big win and for results elsewhere to go their way. It is an unlikely prospect but they will not go down without a fight and a more attack-minded approach is expected.

Fabio Cannavaro's side have scored at least once in five of their last eight matches and they can notch against a DR Congo side without a clean sheet in three games. But Uzbekistan's issues come from the back and they have conceded eight times in two World Cup outings.

Also, there is a greater need for goals in this contest for Uzbekistan if they are to stand any chance of progressing and the more bodies they commit to attacks, the bigger the chance they will get hit on the break.

DR Congo have quality in the final third in the shape of Yoane Wissa, who scored against Portugal, and Cedric Bakambu and the strike pair will be hoping they can get good service to help deliver a crucial three points.

Uzbekistan have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches and they will find it difficult to keep out DR Congo, who look to have that extra quality in their ranks.

Khusanov ripe for a card

An anticipated open contest could increase the chances of cards being handed out and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov looks like a prime candidate to have his name taken.

The 22-year-old was cautioned six times for Manchester City in the 2025-26 season and he picked up a yellow in the opening Group K defeat to Colombia.

Uzbekistan need to take more risks and commit bodies forward in search of a victory. Khusanov could be left exposed in defence and another card could be heading his way.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Both teams need to push for a win and that should make for an entertaining contest. There have been goals at both ends in two of the last three matches for both of these nations.

Yoane Wissa anytime goalscorer

DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa scored in the draw against Portugal and his pace and clever movement could help him add to his tally against a fragile Uzbekistan defence.

Eldor Shomurodov anytime goalscorer

Eldor Shomurodov scored 22 goals on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir from Roma in the 2025-26 season and Uzbekistan's record goalscorer is the main danger man for his country.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

♦ DR Congo have scored in four of their last six games

♦ Uzbekistan have scored in five of their last eight matches

♦ DR Congo have lost two of their last six games

♦ Uzbekistan have lost four matches in a row, conceding 12 times

♦ DR Congo are without a clean sheet in their last three outings and Uzbekistan are four matches without a shutout

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan betting odds

Sign up with Coral to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds DR Congo 4-5 Uzbekistan 10-3 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan team news and predicted line-ups

DR Congo

There are no injury concerns for DR Congo and the same starting line-up from the loss to Colombia could be named.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Bakambu, Wissa.

Subs: Fayulu, Epolo, Banza, Batubinsika, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Mayele, Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Cipenga, Mbuku, Pickel, Sadiki, Tshibola.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan also have no injury issues although head coach Fabio Cannavaro could make changes after the 5-0 loss to Portugal. Khojiakbar Alijonov and Akmal Mozgovoy are pushing to replace Sherzod Nasrullaev and Odiljon Hamrobekov.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Alijonov; Ganiev, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov.

Subs: Yusupov, Ergashev, Sayfiev, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Ulmasaliev, Urozov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Urunov, Khamdamov, Esanov, Jiyanov, Amonov, Sergeev.

Read more:

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Colombia vs Portugal prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Algeria vs Austria prediction: 30-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is DR Congo vs Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan takes place on Sunday, June 28 and kicks off at 00:30am BST.

Where is DR Congo vs Uzbekistan being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

What TV channel is DR Congo vs Uzbekistan on?

BBC Two is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.