Dan Childs: Thomas Tuchel faces challenge to regain England fans' lost trust

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England's elimination from the World Cup and the manner of the defeat to Argentina to on Wednesday has raised inevitable questions over whether they have the right man in charge.

Thomas Tuchel was identified as the best candidate to give the Three Lions a chance of major tournament success.

After overseeing a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying, the German was praised for moving the team on from the safety-first football associated with the Gareth Southgate era.

Fewer than five weeks ago Tuchel was acclaimed for his honest appraisal of England's 4-2 victory over Croatia which acknowledged a need for his team play in a positive manner, irrespective of the scoreline.

The impact of his half-time team talk against Croatia was there for all to see as England quickly improved in the second half and went on to secure a well-deserved victory.

Tuchel's team are trending the wrong way

That improved performance against Croatia offered hope of better things to come, but England were unable to reach those higher standards in any of the matches which followed.

Their comeback after the second hydration break against DR Congo papered over the cracks of a poor performance for a large part of that game.

Against Mexico they had to deal with numerous challenges, including high altitude, a vociferous home crowd and Jarell Quansah's red card early in the second half.

Tuchel reacted to Quansah's dismissal by opting for all-out defence and it paid off as they soaked up numerous Mexican attacks to win the round of 16 contest.

After the Mexico match there was talk from Tuchel about wanting the team to play differently against Norway and show more of what they were demonstrating in training.

But if a positive and controlled performance was England's aim in the quarter-final, they fell well short.

Norway were beaten thanks to Jude Bellingham's brilliance and Orjan Nyland's goalkeeping error, but Tuchel was unimpressed and vented his feelings after the game.

Bellingham seemed just as unimpressed with the manager's comments.

Their spat was downplayed but it was noticeable that neither had a good night against Argentina, with Bellingham giving one of his least effective performances at the tournament and Tuchel's tactics failing to pay off.

Jude Bellingham: ineffective against Argentina Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Frustrated fans could be tougher to please

As the dust begins to settle, England find themselves in a familiar position after falling at the semi-finals for the second time in the last three World Cups.

And, in the context of their past World Cup efforts, that is not necessarily a terrible place to be.

Fans can be fickle and sometimes harbour unrealistically high expectations and the negative reactions have triggered a frustrated response from Tuchel, who is doing his best to put a positive spin on England's summer of '26.

However, many supporters are annoyed and even angry at what looks a huge missed opportunity.

England do not have a monopoly on the world's best players and have reached the same stage as a multi-talented French side, who have more of a reason to feel that they could and should have achieved so much more.

But the Three Lions had the opportunity to navigate a soft section of the draw and managed that task in an unconvincing fashion before coming up short as soon as they were faced with one of the top-tier sides.

Elite teams could block England's path to Euro 2028 glory

England will be dealing with higher expectations as co-hosts at Euro 2028 and, if they are to have a strong tournament, they will need to find a way of playing better against the likes of France and Spain, who were their conquerors at World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024.

Tuchel signed a contract extension in February, but he is 2-1 with bet365 to have left his position before the Three Lions begin their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a September fixture at home to Spain.

The German has shown no intention to leave, but he can expect greater scrutiny as England supporters ponder whether he is the right man to take the team forward.

Tuchel's previous popularity among the majority of the fanbase has allowed him to make big decisions without worrying too much about the reaction.

There was barely a murmur after Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold were left out of the World Cup squad.

But high-profile defeats are always followed by an inquest and it is only right the pros and cons of Tuchel's 26-man squad selection are properly assessed.

In particular, Tuchel's midfield picks are likely to come under the microscope, given his reluctance to use Kobbie Mainoo despite the ongoing fitness issues of Declan Rice.

Alex Scott and James Garner were credible alternatives to Mainoo, who has been consistently overlooked at the World Cup.

And the lack of midfield depth led to others seemingly less suited - such as Bellingham and a half-fit Reece James - being asked to slot in alongside Elliot Anderson, who has been one of England's best performers this summer.

It needs to be stated that Tuchel also got plenty of decisions right, with his in-game changes having a positive impact against Croatia, DR Congo and Mexico.

The German should probably keep his place for the next few months at the very least, but he has to rebuild some trust with the England fans and a few of the players within and outside of the World Cup squad.

England's talent pool can sometimes be exaggerated, but they have enough quality to contend on home soil at Euro 2028 and look accurately priced at 9-2 to win the tournament.

However, it would take a leap of faith to truly believe that the wait for major silverware is close to coming to an end.

Read more on the World Cup:

"Messi was 50-1 at the start for the Ballon d'Or, we are now paying for that big mistake" – how the bookies have reacted to England vs Argentina

Joe Casey: Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right: How Spain's midfield dominated the World Cup semi-final

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