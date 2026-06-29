Dan Childs: Midfield trio hold the key to England's World Cup hopes

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England are on the drift in the World Cup outright betting from pre-tournament odds of 13-2 to 8-1, but there is ample time for them to find the improvement required to sustain a genuine challenge for global supremacy.

World Cup history is littered with examples of teams who started with uncertainty before going on to lift the trophy.

Going right back to 1966, Sir Alf Ramsey's England team looked nothing like potential champions when opening with a goalless draw against Uruguay.

And, more recently, Argentina supporters were more than a tad concerned after seeing their team commence Qatar 2022 with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Both of those teams found another level during the knockout rounds and that is exactly what Thomas Tuchel's England will attempt to do as they prepare to tackle DR Congo in Atlanta.

Thomas Tuchel needs to find quick fixes

It is easy to pick holes in each of England's group-stage performances.

They were nervous and passive for large spells of the opening half against Croatia.

Then they struggled when faced with deep-lying defences against Ghana and Panama, until Jude Bellingham intervened to drag them over the line in the race for first place.

Tuchel's task is to pore over the performances and find the necessary improvements.

And there needs to be an urgency to his work because the extra knockout round ensures an added layer of jeopardy for the bigger nations, who know they could be a stalemate and a few poorly taken spot-kicks away from an ignominious exit.

Every head coach has a duty to focus on what he has at his disposal, although there are lingering doubts over the Germans' squad selection which overlooked the claims of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

The matches against Ghana and Panama were crying out for some subtlety and vision, but those qualities were in short supply from a team which seemed rather one-dimensional and too easy to play against.

Offensively, England have appeared unhealthily reliant on the match-winning talents of Bellingham and Harry Kane.

But, statistically speaking, there are some crumbs of comfort for a side which accrued an xG of 7.58 – second only to Germany (7.91) – during the competition's group phase.

England need more than just moments of magic from Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Defensive problems threaten to undermine England's bid

England's defensive data also make fairly positive reading with a total xG against of 1.9 (44th of the 48 teams).

But despite the reassuring numbers, there are obvious areas of concern, including the team's apparent vulnerability to swift counter-attacks.

Ghana and Panama were both guilty of wasting big, potentially game-defining opportunities and the understandable fear is that other opponents will be far less forgiving.

It would help if Tuchel could identify a first-choice defence.

The centre-back pairing of Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa looks solid enough, but the full-back areas are much more concerning.

Injuries to Reece James and Jarell Quansah have limited the right-back options while, on the opposite flank, Nico O'Reilly seems to have a fair amount to learn.

Given the issues at the back, it is imperative that England operate with an robust and reliable midfield.

And there are positive signs in this area with Elliot Anderson's partnership with Declan Rice starting to blossom.

Anderson and Rice eventually wrestled control of the game against a vastly experienced Croatia side thanks to their combination of energy, aggression and technical ability.

And Rice's importance to the side was further emphasised when he was left out against Panama and England struggled to exert the control they would have expected.

Very few teams have ever won a World Cup without a strong midfield which has the ability to dictate the play and offer defensive assistance when needed.

England's trio of Rice, Anderson and Bellingham is capable of fulfilling the brief and, if each of them can stay fit and suspension-free, there may just be the potential for a glorious end to the summer.

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