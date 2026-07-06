Dan Childs: Dynamic duo give England genuine hope

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If England go on to win the World Cup, their extraordinary backs-to-the-wall victory over Mexico will probably be remembered as the event which changed the course of their campaign.

There will be three difficult challenges to come, including Saturday's quarter-final against a confident Norway side spearheaded by one of the best strikers on the planet.

But it is hard to imagine them having to deal with more adversity than they did leading into and during their dramatic evening at the Azteca Stadium.

Up against the conditions at high altitude, a hostile crowd and Mexico's remarkable record at the venue, England's players had every right to feel daunted, apprehensive and perhaps even intimidated by the occasion. But it soon became clear that they were up for the challenge, which was ultimately a tougher ordeal than any of them could have anticipated.

The calm came after the storm from Tuchel's side, who shrugged aside the inconvenience of the delayed kick-off, settled into their work and reached the first hydration break on level terms with the help of one excellent save from Jordan Pickford.

What was to follow in the final three quarters of the game was a roller-coaster ride which would stretch Tuchel's players to the limit and provide a huge test of their physical, technical and mental skills.

More than anything it was England's rock-solid mentality that held the key to coming through the experience.

Star duo are aligning to help England's cause

There were moments of quality mixed in with hard graft and, while every one of England's players contributed to the victory, it was no surprise to see Jude Bellingham or Harry Kane – or both – involved in all of their goals.

By the end of a long night, Kane and Bellingham were fifth and sixth in the Golden Ball betting at 17-2 and 10-1.

Having two strong contenders for such a prestigious award is a massive advantage which gives England genuine hope of going all the way.

The spoiler alert for excited Three Lions fans is that there will be better teams than Mexico with world class players standing in England's way.

But England are showing that they can play and win in different ways and they have a strong leader in the dugout who seems, more often than not, to make the right decisions with his in-game tactics and substitutions.

Squad selection is paying off

Tuchel always said that his squad was put together with one eye on facing the top teams in the later rounds of the tournament.

And while those comments may have rung hollow after sketchy performances against Ghana, Panama and DR Congo, they carried more weight after his team had advanced at the Azteca.

England's issues at right-back continued with Jarell Quansah's red card, but defensive substitutes John Stones, Djed Spence and Dan Burn all played important roles in getting them over the line.

And the previously thorny issue over who are the best wingers seems close to being resolved after Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka gave their best performances of the tournament.

England fans know that it won't be plain sailing now but there is a renewed belief in what might be possible.

Forty years of bad memories from the Azteca have been erased and there is the tantalising possibility of ending the 60-year wait for global glory.

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