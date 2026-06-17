Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Czech Republic vs South Africa World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 18

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Stage of Competition Group A

TV channel BBC One

Czech Republic face South Africa in Thursday's crucial Group A fixture in Atlanta after both teams lost their World Cup openers.

South Africa had two players sent off in their 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico while the Czechs let slip a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to South Korea.

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Czech Republic vs South Africa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

3pts 11-10 bet365

Both teams will be desperate to make up for their opening defeats in Group A and that could lead to an entertaining contest in Atlanta. There were plenty of chances in the Czech Republic's 2-1 loss to South Korea and South Africa must show more attacking intent on matchday two.

Best player bet

Tomas Soucek to have over 1.5 shots

6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Czech Republic vs South Africa World Cup match preview

You get one chance to make a good first impression and the Czech Republic and South Africa both blew their opportunities on matchday one.

South Africa had two players sent off in a 2-0 opening-night defeat to Mexico – an impressive feat given that there were only four red cards in the whole of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Czech Republic took the lead against South Korea, who scored twice in the final quarter of the game to seal a deserved 2-1 win.

The Czechs are odds-on to beat Bafana Bafana in Atlanta but over 2.5 goals looks a more tempting bet given the context of the group.

A draw is not a great result for either side after their opening defeats and neither team looks capable of sitting back, soaking up pressure and nicking a narrow win.

South Africa had only two touches in the Mexico penalty area, hampered by Yaya Sithole's 49th-minute dismissal, so they must be far bolder in attack.

The Czechs pose a huge threat from set-pieces and Wolves centre-back Ladislav Krejci nodded them ahead against South Korea, having also scored in the 2-2 playoff draws against Ireland and Denmark.

They warmed up for the tournament with a 2-1 win over Kosovo and a 3-1 victory against Guatemala and a front three of Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc and Patrik Schick should cause problems for Bafana Bafana.

Tomas Soucek had a header disallowed for offside late on against South Korea before substitute Adam Hlozek was denied by a superb save.

South Africa are expected to recall lively forward Oswin Appollis in support of Burnley striker Lyle Foster and three of their four games at the Africa Cup of Nations featured over 2.5 goals.

Soaring Soucek should get scoring chances

Veteran midfielder Soucek thought he had restored the Czechs' lead against South Korea on matchday one but an offside call cut short his celebrations.

His aerial threat should be a problem for South Africa's defence, from open play and set pieces, and he looks a good bet to have two or more shots.

Soucek scored five Premier League goals for relegated West Ham in 2025-26, signing off the season with three attempts at goal in a 3-0 home win over Leeds.

He had at least two shots in seven of his ten World Cup qualifying appearances, scoring in last June's 5-1 defeat in Croatia and November's 6-0 win over Gibraltar.

Czech Republic vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder tips

Czech Republic to win

The Czechs were far from perfect in their 2-1 defeat to South Korea but they have the quality to put things right against a South Africa side who were dismal in the World Cup opener against Mexico.

Patrik Schick to score at any time

The Czech striker should pose the biggest goal threat on the pitch, having scored 22 times in 32 starts for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025-26.

Czech Republic to have most corners

Set-pieces are a key part of the Czech Republic's gameplan and opponents South Africa won only one corner in their opening defeat to Mexico.

Pays out at 7-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Czech Republic vs South Africa

♦ Both teams have scored in the Czech Republic's last five matches

♦ The Czechs opened the scoring in six of their last seven games

♦ Centre-back Ladislav Krejci has scored in each of the Czech Republic's last three competitive internationals

♦ South Africa have won only one of their last eight matches

♦ South Africa have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten internationals

Czech Republic vs South Africa betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Czech Republic 3-4 South Africa 7-2 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Czech Republic vs South Africa team news and predicted line-ups

Czech Republic

The Czechs have no fresh injury concerns. Forward Adam Hlozek is pushing for a start after his substitute appearance against South Korea.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Provod, Sulc; Schick

Rest of the squad: Chytil, Hlozek, Sadilek, Chory, Darida, Holes, Stanek, Kuchta, Zima, Visinsky, Hornicek, Cerv, Jurasek, Doudera, Sochurek

South Africa

Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane are suspended following their red cards against Mexico but Bafana Bafana have no reported injuries.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Adams; Mofokeng, Mbatha, Appollis; Foster

Rest of the squad: Okon, Rayners, Makgopa, Maseko, Goss, Makhanya, Chaine, Cross, Moremi, Ndamane, Kabini, Sebelebele, Matuludi

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FAQs

When is Czech Republic vs South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Czech Republic vs South Africa takes place on Thursday, June 18, and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is Czech Republic vs South Africa being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

What TV channel is Czech Republic vs South Africa on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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