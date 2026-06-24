Czech Republic vs Mexico prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Czech Republic vs Mexico World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 25

Kick-off 2am

Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Competition Group stage

TV BBC1, BBC iPlayer

Two very average teams meet in Mexico City, one in a position of strength, the other whose destiny is on a knife-edge.

Hosts Mexico have played two, won two, but impressed in neither, yet will finish top of Group A. The Czechs have led twice, been pegged back twice and now find themselves needing to win to have a hope of qualifying.

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Czech Republic vs Mexico betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 BoyleSports, Coral

Javier Aguirre will dig into his squad for Mexico's Group A conclusion which, in theory at least, offers the Czechs a better chance of getting the win they need.

They look a pretty modest lot, however, and Aguirre's mix-and-match XI should be good enough to keep them at bay.

Best player bet

Gilberto Mora to have a shot on target

13-8 bet365

Czech Republic vs Mexico World Cup match preview

The underwhelming Czechs need a win against Group A table-toppers Mexico to make it into the knockouts and that looks beyond them.

One point mustered from two games, games in which they led after an hour, indicates a team incapable of managing matches and with little about them in attack.

They have had fewer than 39 percent of the ball in both games – a 2-1 loss to South Korea and a 1-1 draw with South Africa – and have had fewer shots each time, just seven against the Koreans.

But should we really be that surprised given that just eight months ago this was a team getting chinned in the Faroes, a team who would go on to the playoffs where they needed penalties and bags of good fortune to see off Ireland and Denmark.

They will be optimistic that Mexico won't come at them all guns blazing on the grounds that they don't have to.

The head-to-head tiebreak rule means Mexico have top spot assured after two rounds and it would be madness of Javier Aguirre not to rest some key players, especially veterans like Jesus Gallardo and Raul Jimenez.

Group A has been a hard watch to this point and, with Mexico likely to ring the changes, it's the draw that catches the eye at the odds.

Mora the merrier at Czech chance

Reports suggest 17-year-old Gilberto Mora will get his first World Cup start and the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact.

Mora, a second-half sub in the 2-0 win over South Africa, missed out against Korea though if he does get playing time in the number ten role – as billed by those in the know – he has to be a value bet to get a shot on target.

Czech Republic vs Mexico World Cup Bet Builder tips

Under 2.5 Goals

Mexico are averaging just 12 shots per game, the Czechs a mere 10.5, so fireworks are not envisaged.

Over 2.5 Cards

There were six cards in Mexico's opening game and this contest could be similarly tetchy with the Czechs chasing.

Santiago Gimenez to have a shot on target

Milan striker Santiago Gimenez should get a chance from the off and can at least sting the fingers of Matej Kovar.

Pays out at 7-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Czech Republic vs Mexico

♦ The Czechs have thrown away seven points from winning positions in their last three competitive matches

♦ Mexico are unbeaten in ten games in 2026 with clean sheets coming in eight of those outings

♦ Both teams have scored in each of the Czechs' six internationals in 2026

♦ Mexico are unbeaten in their last 26 internationals played in their own country, a run dating back to a 1-0 loss to Chile in Queretaro in October 2018

♦ Eight of Mexico's last ten matches have produced two goals or fewer

Czech Republic vs Mexico betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Match betting Odds Czech Republic 13-5 Mexico 10-11 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Czech Republic vs Mexico team news and predicted line-ups

Czech Republic

Miroslav Koubek is showing no appetite to recall Tomas Soucek after the recently deposed skipper was put on the bench against South Africa. David Jurasek is likely to miss the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Sadilek, Cerv, Sojka; Hlozek, Schick, Sulc.

Rest of squad: Stanek, Hornicek, Zima, Chaloupek, Zeleny, Doudera, Darida, Provod, Soucek, Sochurek, Visinsky, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory.

Mexico

Skipper and centre-back Cesar Montes is available again after sitting out Mexico's 1-0 win over South Korea with a ban. Javier Aguirre will surely make wholesale changes with top spot in the group assured.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Pineda; Huerta, Gimenez, Quinones.

Rest of squad: Acevedo, Ochoa, Reyes, Alvarez, M Chavez, Fidalgo, Romo, Vargas, L Chavez, Vega, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Martinez.

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FAQs

When is Czech Republic vs Mexico at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Czech Republic vs Mexico takes place on Thursday, June 25 and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Czech Republic vs Mexico being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

What TV channel is Czech Republic vs Mexico on?

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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