Curacao vs Ivory Coast prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 25

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC Two

Curacao kept their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage alive with a brave 0-0 draw against Ecuador last time out but they face a tough challenge against Ivory Coast, who also beat the South Americans.

The Elephants lost narrowly to Germany in their second game but know a win in this game will mean they sew up second spot in Group E.

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Yan Diomande to register an assist

2pts 11-4 bet365

Yan Diomande created seven chances for his teammates in Ivory Coast's opening two games against Ecuador and Germany and should enjoy this sharp drop in class when his side take on Curacao, who have allowed a whopping 27 shots on target in their two matches.

Juninho Bacuna to have a shot on target

7-2 bet365

Curacao vs Ivory Coast World Cup match preview

Curacao produced a heroic performance to hold Ecuador to a goalless draw in the early hours of Sunday, when goalkeeper Eloy Room equalled the record for most saves (15) in a World Cup game.

The South Americans were wasteful in front of goal, however, and their final group opponents Ivory Coast are unlikely to succumb to the same fate.

Emerse Fae’s men beat Ecuador in their opener and went close in their second game against Germany, falling just short as the European side came from a goal behind to score twice in the second half through Deniz Undav.

Ivory Coast had a great chance to win the game at 1-1 in added time but Simon Adingra spurned it and Germany went up the other end and secured the winner.

That result guaranteed that Julian Nagelsmann’s side will win the group but it was a demonstration that Ivory Coast can go toe to toe with the best teams in this competition and hold their own.

Curacao, despite their remarkable efforts in making it this far, do not match up to that standard and Ivory Coast should be able to sew up second place in the group with a relatively straightforward win.

The minnows shipped seven goals against Germany and have allowed 27 shots on target in their two games, so they look vulnerable against an exciting Ivory Coast forward line.

Yan Diomande is the standout player in this team and the youngster looks a tempting price to register an assist.

Before Tuesday's games, only five players have created more chances than the RB Leipzig forward, despite the fact that Ivory Coast have faced the two much tougher assignments in their group.

Diomande registered nine assists in all competitions for his club side in 2025-26 and could be the man to unlock a stubborn Curacao backline and set his nation on the path to the round of 32.

Bacuna a big threat for Blue Wave

Juninho Bacuna, usually a midfielder, played in a more advanced role for Curacao against Ecuador and he is one of their main attacking threats.

The former Rangers and Birmingham man has had four shots at the World Cup, one of which was on target, and has 14 goals in 52 appearances for his country.

He is a tempting price for a shot on target against an Ivory Coast side who have allowed eight efforts on goal across their two matches.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast World Cup Bet Builder tips

Ivory Coast to win

Curacao have won only one of their last seven games and look set for defeat against a top-quality Ivory Coast team.

Curacao goalkeeper to make seven or more saves

Eloy Room made 15 saves against Ecuador and has faced 27 shots on target at the tournament. Expect Ivory Coast to pepper his goal once again.

Amad Diallo to score at any time

The Manchester United winger has scored twice in his last three games for his country and could have a big say in their fortunes once again.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Curacao vs Ivory Coast

♦ Curacao have lost three of their last five games by a three-goal margin

♦ Six of Ivory Coast's last seven World Cup goals have come after the break

♦ Of the last 15 goals Curacao have conceded, 11 have come in the second half

♦ Curacao have allowed 27 shots on target in two games

♦ Ivory Coast have won four of their last five games

Curacao vs Ivory Coast betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Curacao 18-1 Ivory Coast 1-7 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast team news and predicted line-ups

Curacao

Jurgen Locadia came off with a knock against Ecuador and faces a race against time to prove his fitness. Dick Advocaat is likely to stick with the back five which was effective in their last game.

Predicted line-up (5-2-3): Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Comenencia, L Bacuna; Chong, Locadia, J Bacuna

Rest of squad: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, van Eijma, Bazoer, Roemeratoe, Noslin, Martha, Felida, Antonisse, Hansen, Gorre, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer

Ivory Coast

Wilfried Singo came off against Germany and could miss this final group game. Striker Elye Wahi's visa issues appear to have been resolved.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Y Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare; Diallo, Kessie, Inao Oulai, Y Diomande; Bonny

Rest of squad: Kone, Lafont, O Diomande, Singo, Operi, Ndicka, Seri, S Fofana, Guiagon, Adingra, Wahi, Diakite, Pepe, Guessand, Toure

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FAQs

When is Curacao vs Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Curacao vs Ivory Coast takes place on Thursday, June 25 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Curacao vs Ivory Coast being played?

The venue for the game is Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Curacao vs Ivory Coast on?

BBC Two is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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