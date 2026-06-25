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Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Croatia face Ghana in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game in Philadelphia.
Croatia vs Ghana World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Saturday, June 27
Kick-off 10pm
Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Stage of Competition Group stage (Group L)
TV channel ITV4
Croatia bounced back from their opening defeat to England to beat Panama 1-0 last time. However, there is still work to do if they are to reach the last 32 and, as the Three Lions proved on Wednesday, beating Ghana is no easy feat.
The Black Stars battled well against England and there is every chance they will repeat the trick in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Croatia vs Ghana betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Ghana or draw double chance
1pt 11-10 BoyleSports
Ghana frustrated England in their second match and they will be looking to use a similar plan to stifle Croatia in Philadelphia. Given the ageing Croatians are not as potent as they once were, those tactics could work, while a goal on the counter-attack is certainly not beyond the Black Stars.
Best player bet
Caleb Yirenkyi to be booked
12-5 bet365
Croatia vs Ghana World Cup match preview
Where is Cole Palmer? Why is Noni Madueke in the squad? Why didn't Thomas Tuchel take Morgan Gibbs-White? Those are just some of the questions which have arisen since England's 0-0 draw with Ghana.
The one question which hasn't been asked but really should have been, however, is weren't Ghana excellent?
Carlos Queiroz, a former Real Madrid manager and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, used all his experience to mastermind a clinic in defending deep, frustrating a stronger side and creating chances on the counter.
If anything, Ghana probably should have beaten England. They were denied a penalty despite Ezri Konsa clearly placing his boot into Prince Kwabena Adu's knee, prompting Queiroz to claim: "VAR went for a coffee".
His players certainly did not. They were present at all times to keep Harry Kane and his teammates at bay and while it was a gargantuan effort, there is no reason why they can't put in a similar performance against Croatia.
The Croatians toiled in their second game, but not in a positive way. They narrowly beat a mediocre Panama 1-0 and had two fewer shots than their opponents.
That shows this is not the Croatia team who made the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and definitely not the one that finished second four years before that.
Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic were part of those sides and are still around. However, they are all past their best and a resilient Ghana side should have enough to stifle them.
The Black Stars are unbeaten in three games since Queiroz was parachuted in and it is hard to see a misfiring Croatia snapping that streak, especially with Antoine Semenyo and a few others capable of causing havoc on the break.
Ghana deserved a lot more praise for their performance against England. Perhaps they will get it if they repeat the trick in Philadelphia.
Yirenkyi looks a prime card candidate
Ghanaian youngster Caleb Yirenkyi was already on the radar of plenty of Europe's top clubs and he has done his transfer chances no harm this summer.
He scored Ghana's winner in their opener against Panama and played a huge part in stopping England's creative players last time.
The midfielder does have a tendency to overstep the mark, however, and he has already picked up one yellow card at the tournament after collecting nine bookings in 30 Danish Superliga appearances for Nordsjaelland in the 2025-26 campaign.
He will play a part in limiting lively Croatian Martin Baturina, who has been fouled nine times in two games so Yirenkyi may have his hands full.
Croatia vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips
Half-time draw
All four of this pair's combined group-stage games have been level at half-time and the trend should continue in a tense tussle.
Over 8.5 corners
Two solid shot-stoppers will take to the pitch in Philadelphia and there should be nine corners for the second Ghana game in a row and a fourth straight Croatia match.
Caleb Yirenkyi over 1.5 fouls
The Ghana youngster has committed four fouls in two tournament appearances and will be kept busy by a silky Croatian midfield.
Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Croatia vs Ghana
♦ Ghana are unbeaten in their three games under Carlos Queiroz
♦ Croatia have lost three of their last five matches
♦ None of Ghana’s last four games have featured more than two goals
♦ This pair have managed just ten shots on target between them in their four World Cup matches
♦ Ghana have gone nine games without scoring a first-half goal
Croatia vs Ghana betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Croatia
|3-4
|Ghana
|9-2
|Draw
|11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Croatia vs Ghana team news and predicted line-ups
Croatia
Zlatko Dalic should keep much of the same team which beat Panama, although Ante Budimir will be pushing to start after scoring the winner as a substitute.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Marco Pasalic, Baturina, Perisic; Budimir.
Subs: Pandur, Kotarski, Jakic, Caleta-Car, Vuskovic, Erlic, Moro, Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, L Sucic, Fruk, Matanovic, Musa, Kramaric, P Sucic.
Ghana
Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is back but Benjamin Asare should keep his spot between the sticks following his clean sheet against England.
Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Partey; Fatawu, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew.
Subs: Ati-Zigi, Adu, Anang, Baba, Boakye, Bonsu Baah, Luckassen, Mumin, Owusu, Peprah Oppong, Seidu, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah, Sulemana, Williams.
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FAQs
When is Croatia vs Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Croatia vs Ghana takes place on Saturday, June 27 and kicks off at 10pm BST.
Where is Croatia vs Ghana being played?
The venue for the game is Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA.
What TV channel is Croatia vs Ghana on?
ITV4 is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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