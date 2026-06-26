Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Croatia vs Ghana World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 10pm

Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage of Competition Group stage (Group L)

TV channel ITV4

Croatia bounced back from their opening defeat to England to beat Panama 1-0 last time. However, there is still work to do if they are to reach the last 32 and, as the Three Lions proved on Wednesday, beating Ghana is no easy feat.

The Black Stars battled well against England and there is every chance they will repeat the trick in Philadelphia on Saturday.

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Croatia vs Ghana betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ghana or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Ghana frustrated England in their second match and they will be looking to use a similar plan to stifle Croatia in Philadelphia. Given the ageing Croatians are not as potent as they once were, those tactics could work, while a goal on the counter-attack is certainly not beyond the Black Stars.

Best player bet

Caleb Yirenkyi to be booked

12-5 bet365

Croatia vs Ghana World Cup match preview

Where is Cole Palmer? Why is Noni Madueke in the squad? Why didn't Thomas Tuchel take Morgan Gibbs-White? Those are just some of the questions which have arisen since England's 0-0 draw with Ghana.

The one question which hasn't been asked but really should have been, however, is weren't Ghana excellent?

Carlos Queiroz, a former Real Madrid manager and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, used all his experience to mastermind a clinic in defending deep, frustrating a stronger side and creating chances on the counter.

If anything, Ghana probably should have beaten England. They were denied a penalty despite Ezri Konsa clearly placing his boot into Prince Kwabena Adu's knee, prompting Queiroz to claim: "VAR went for a coffee".

His players certainly did not. They were present at all times to keep Harry Kane and his teammates at bay and while it was a gargantuan effort, there is no reason why they can't put in a similar performance against Croatia.

The Croatians toiled in their second game, but not in a positive way. They narrowly beat a mediocre Panama 1-0 and had two fewer shots than their opponents.

That shows this is not the Croatia team who made the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and definitely not the one that finished second four years before that.

Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic were part of those sides and are still around. However, they are all past their best and a resilient Ghana side should have enough to stifle them.

The Black Stars are unbeaten in three games since Queiroz was parachuted in and it is hard to see a misfiring Croatia snapping that streak, especially with Antoine Semenyo and a few others capable of causing havoc on the break.

Ghana deserved a lot more praise for their performance against England. Perhaps they will get it if they repeat the trick in Philadelphia.

Yirenkyi looks a prime card candidate

Ghanaian youngster Caleb Yirenkyi was already on the radar of plenty of Europe's top clubs and he has done his transfer chances no harm this summer.

He scored Ghana's winner in their opener against Panama and played a huge part in stopping England's creative players last time.

The midfielder does have a tendency to overstep the mark, however, and he has already picked up one yellow card at the tournament after collecting nine bookings in 30 Danish Superliga appearances for Nordsjaelland in the 2025-26 campaign.

He will play a part in limiting lively Croatian Martin Baturina, who has been fouled nine times in two games so Yirenkyi may have his hands full.

Croatia vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips

Half-time draw

All four of this pair's combined group-stage games have been level at half-time and the trend should continue in a tense tussle.

Over 8.5 corners

Two solid shot-stoppers will take to the pitch in Philadelphia and there should be nine corners for the second Ghana game in a row and a fourth straight Croatia match.

Caleb Yirenkyi over 1.5 fouls

The Ghana youngster has committed four fouls in two tournament appearances and will be kept busy by a silky Croatian midfield.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Croatia vs Ghana

♦ Ghana are unbeaten in their three games under Carlos Queiroz

♦ Croatia have lost three of their last five matches

♦ None of Ghana’s last four games have featured more than two goals

♦ This pair have managed just ten shots on target between them in their four World Cup matches

♦ Ghana have gone nine games without scoring a first-half goal

Croatia vs Ghana betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Croatia 3-4 Ghana 9-2 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Croatia vs Ghana team news and predicted line-ups

Croatia

Zlatko Dalic should keep much of the same team which beat Panama, although Ante Budimir will be pushing to start after scoring the winner as a substitute.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Marco Pasalic, Baturina, Perisic; Budimir.

Subs: Pandur, Kotarski, Jakic, Caleta-Car, Vuskovic, Erlic, Moro, Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, L Sucic, Fruk, Matanovic, Musa, Kramaric, P Sucic.

Ghana

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is back but Benjamin Asare should keep his spot between the sticks following his clean sheet against England.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Partey; Fatawu, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew.

Subs: Ati-Zigi, Adu, Anang, Baba, Boakye, Bonsu Baah, Luckassen, Mumin, Owusu, Peprah Oppong, Seidu, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah, Sulemana, Williams.

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FAQs

When is Croatia vs Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Croatia vs Ghana takes place on Saturday, June 27 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is Croatia vs Ghana being played?

The venue for the game is Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA.

What TV channel is Croatia vs Ghana on?

ITV4 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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