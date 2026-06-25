Colombia vs Portugal prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Colombia vs Portugal World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 28

Kick-off 12.30am

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Stage of Competition Group K

TV channel BBC One

Colombia and Portugal always looked like battling it out for supremacy in Group K and one of them will finish top of the pile after their contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Back-to-back wins have established Colombia in first place, but they will be wary of Portugal, who arrived at the tournament with high expectations and know that a victory will take them forward as group winners.

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Colombia vs Portugal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Colombia or draw double chance

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Colombia handled the pressure impressively in hard-fought victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo and they can rise to a tougher challenge against Portugal in a heavyweight encounter.

Nestor Lorenzo's side are on a seven-game unbeaten run and can extend that sequence at the expense of the top seeds, who remain under pressure despite their 5-0 trouncing of Uzbekistan.

Best player bet

Daniel Munoz to score or assist

5-1 bet365, Power

Colombia vs Portugal World Cup match preview

Colombia are already assured of a place in the knockout stage and can put the icing on the cake of their Group K campaign by prevailing over Portugal in the battle for top spot.

The last few years have been a positive period for Colombia, who set a new national record of 28 games unbeaten between March 2022 and July 2024.

And their powers of resilience should help them hold on to top spot in their group.

Football-mad Colombia has produced a lot of good players over the years yet failed to live up to their billing on the biggest stage.

Their best effort was a run to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014, but there is the potential to achieve something similar or perhaps even better over the next few weeks.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo has been in the role since the summer of 2022 and has overseen the development of one of the strongest teams in the nation's history.

World Cup qualifying was achieved with the help of home victories over Brazil and Argentina and high standards were often maintained in international friendlies, including a 2-0 win over Germany and 1-0 success against Spain.

More recently, Colombia did little more than was expected with their World Cup wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, but they have the look of a side with scope to improve and should be excited rather than daunted by the prospect of taking on one of the tournament favourites.

Portugal got a much-needed first win on the board with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo's double against Uzbekistan. But there is an increasing danger of the heavy focus on Ronaldo negatively impacting the team's chances of success.

The 41-year-old is one of the game's all-time greats but his statuesque presence was more of a hindrance than a help when Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opening game.

Roberto Martinez seems determined to pin his hopes on the Portuguese icon but it looks like a questionable strategy which may diminish their chances in the race for first place.

Munoz could make the difference

One of the fascinating aspects of the contest could be the tussle between Colombian right wingback Daniel Munoz and Portugal flying machine Nuno Mendes.

Both are listed as defenders yet their impact is often made in the opposition's final third.

Nuno Mendes will be full of confidence after his free-kick goal against Uzbekistan, but his adventurous approach may come at a defensive cost.

Munoz has scored in both of Colombia's matches and looks overpriced to make his mark again.

Colombia vs Portugal World Cup Bet Builder tips

Luis Diaz to score at any time

Diaz is Colombia's most dangerous player and has the talent to breach a solid Portugal defence.

Jefferson Lerma to commit two or more fouls

Tough-tackling Lerma carries a lot of responsibility in the Colombian midfield and could commit multiple fouls.

Both teams to score

Portugal almost always score and they can play their part in an entertaining game.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Colombia vs Portugal

♦ Both teams have scored in three of Portugal's last four matches

♦ Cristiano Ronaldo has had ten shots at this World Cup, six more than any other Portugal player

♦ Six of Colombia's last eight games have featured at least three goals

♦ Colombia are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches

♦ Colombia have won their last four fixtures

Colombia vs Portugal betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Colombia 16-5 Portugal 5-6 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Colombia vs Portugal team news and predicted line-ups

Colombia

Colombia have no reported injuries but are managing the minutes of key playmaker James Rodriguez, who was substituted after 58 minutes against DR Congo.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz.

Rest of squad: S Arias, Campaz, Carrascal, Castano, Cordoba, Ditta, Gomez, Hernandez, Machado, Mina, Montero, Ospina, Portilla, Quintero, Rios.

Portugal

Benfica defender Tomas Araujo was ruled out of the Uzbekistan clash and faces a fitness check.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

Rest of squad: Semedo, Dalot, Rui Silva, Conceicao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Inacio, Araujo, Trincao, Sa, Goncalo Ramos, Felix, Matheus Nunes, Leao, Ruben Neves, S Costa.

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FAQs

When is Colombia vs Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Colombia have won their last four fixtures takes place on Sunday June 28th and kicks-off at 0.30am BST.

Where is Colombia vs Portugal being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

What TV channel is Colombia vs Portugal on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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