Colombia vs Ghana prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Colombia vs Ghana World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 4

Kick-off 2.30am (Friday night)

Venue Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Stage of competition round of 32

TV channel ITV1

Colombia’s reward for topping Group K at the expense of Portugal is a last-32 clash with Ghana and it would be disappointing if the South American side are not up to making the most of the opportunity.

Los Cafeteros beat Uzbekistan 3-1 before a 1-0 win over DR Congo and they were unlucky not to triumph in their goalless draw with star-studded Portugal.

Ghana picked up four points to finish third in Group L, edging past Panama 1-0 and holding England 0-0 before losing 2-1 to Croatia, but this may be one step too far for them.

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Colombia vs Ghana betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Colombia to win & over 1.5 goals

2pts 19-20 general

Colombia beat Portugal to top spot in Group K and, having won the shot count 24-13 in a goalless game with the European heavyweights, they should be able to outclass Ghana.

Ghana frustrated England with their low block in Group L, holding the Three Lions to a 0-0 draw, but they lost 2-1 to Croatia in their next outing and Los Cafeteros have so much pace, power and variety to their game that they should be able to open them up.

Best player bet

Gustavo Puerta anytime goalscorer

6-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Colombia vs Ghana World Cup match preview

Colombia have never struggled to produce top-class talent but for one reason or another they have flattered to deceive on the big stage since making the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014.

Los Cafeteros crashed out in the last 16 in Russia in 2018 and failed to qualify for Qatar four years ago, but they have a serious chance of at least emulating their best World Cup finish.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side were deserving winners of Group K, beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo before having the better of it in a 0-0 draw with Portugal.

The chances have been coming freely for Colombia, who had 35 shots in their opening two wins before they dominated the shot count 24-13 against Portugal and forced six saves from Diogo Costa.

Lorenzo, who has been at the helm since 2022, has struck the perfect balance to his squad and while Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez and James Rodriguez form a potent forward line, Davinson Sanchez, Jefferson Lerma and John Arias have upped their games for their country.

Marauding full-backs Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica have been freshened up after sitting out the Portugal draw and although Ghana may attempt to deploy the low block that stifled England, Colombia are less predictable and have many forms of attack.

Ghana were pretty fortunate qualifiers. In the 1-0 win over Panama they had only two shots on target and scored a 95th-minute winner, while they had just two shots in total in the 0-0 draw with England.

Carlos Queiroz’s side scored with their only effort on goal in the 2-1 loss to Croatia but inviting this high-energy Colombia team on could be fraught with danger and once behind they may be readily picked apart.

Puerta has a goal in his sights

Gustavo Puerta’s nine Colombia caps have yielded just one goal, which came in his first start for his national side in a friendly against New Zealand in November, but he may be able to double his tally against Ghana.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Colombia’s midfield, grabbing an assist against Uzbekistan.

Puerta registered five shots in victory over DR Congo and four more in the draw with Portugal to suggest that his turn to get in on the action may not be far away.

Colombia vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips

Colombia to win

The South American side have only lost to Croatia and France since March last year and they topped Group K with seven points while being unfortunate not to defeat Portugal.

Colombia to have seven or more shots on target

Los Cafeteros had nine shots on target in their victory over DR Congo and six more against Portugal, so expect plenty of efforts on goal with Ghana likely to invite pressure.

Gustavo Puerta to score or assist

Puerta got an assist in the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and ten shots in three World Cup appearances hints that a goal may not be far away.

Pays out at 6.91-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Colombia vs Ghana

♦ Colombia have lost only two of their last 16 internationals

♦ Colombia have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches

♦ Ghana have won just one of their last nine fixtures, suffering six defeats

♦ Ghana have scored only five goals in their last nine matches

♦ Colombia have scored at least twice in eight of their last 13 outings

Colombia vs Ghana betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Colombia 2-9 Ghana 10-3

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Colombia

1-2 Ghana 13-2 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Colombia vs Ghana team news and predicted line-ups

Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo has a fully-fit squad to choose from but Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica and Luis Suarez should be reinstated to the starting line-up after being benched against Portugal.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Arias, Lerma, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz.

Subs: S Arias, Campaz, Carrascal, Castano, Cordoba, Ditta, Gomez, Hernandez, Machado, Mina, Montero, Ospina, Portilla, Quintero, Rios.

Ghana

Benjamin Asare should keep his place in goal ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi but Caleb Yirenkyi could return to midfield ahead of Kwasi Sibo. Manager Carlos Queiroz has no fresh injury concerns.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Partey; Semenyo, Yirenkyi, Owusu, Sulemana; Ayew.

Subs: Ati-Zigi, Adu, Anang, Baba, Boakye, Bonsu Baah, Luckassen, Mumin, Sibo, Peprah Oppong, Seidu, Thomas-Asante, Nuamah, Fatawu, Williams.

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FAQs

When is Colombia vs Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Colombia vs Ghana takes place early on Saturday, July 4, kicking off at 2.30am BST.

Where is Colombia vs Ghana being played?

The venue for the game is the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

What TV channel is Colombia vs Ghana on?

The game will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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