Colombia vs DR Congo prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Colombia vs DR Congo World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24

Kick-off 3am

Venue Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara

Stage of Competition Group K

TV channel ITV

Colombia should seal their place in the last 32 with victory over DR Congo in Guadalajara but the South Americans are unlikely to be in for a straightforward evening.

After a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in their opener, Colombia can next safely progress to the knockout stage with another three points. They must be wary, though, of a dangerous DR Congo side who battled brilliantly to earn a draw in their curtain-raiser against European heavyweights Portugal.

Bet Builder Colombia v DR Congo Wed, 24 June, 03:00 Colombia Match Odds Yes Both teams to Score? Luis Diaz Anytime goalscorer £10 returns ≈ £53.45 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Colombia vs DR Congo betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Colombia to win & both teams to score

2pts 16-5 Paddy Power

Colombia found a way to overpower tournament debutants Uzbekistan, winning 3-1, but that opening win was not without its scares.

Colombia look set to make it two wins from two to secure their passage as group winners but DR Congo, who picked up an impressive 1-1 draw with Portugal last week, can make the South Americans work for victory and score in defeat.

Best player bet

Luis Diaz to score at any time

5-4 Paddy Power

Colombia vs DR Congo World Cup match preview

After DR Congo caused a stir to earn a draw against much-fancied Portugal in their first Group K game, leaders Colombia will be guarding against a similar setback in Guadalajara.

The African nation, making their first appearance at a World Cup since competing as Zaire in 1974, equalised through Yoane Wissa after falling behind early on to a goal from Joao Neves.

They showed plenty of defensive resolve but also troubled a vastly experienced Portuguese side on the break, so they are unlikely to fear taking on Colombia next.

DR Congo have failed to score in only two of their last 19 outings and have enough attacking prowess, with Newcastle's Wissa their star turn, to get on the scoresheet again in Guadalajara, even if that is unlikely to be enough to prevent Colombia taking control of Group K.

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz was outstanding in their hard-fought 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, and Nestor Lorenzo also has Premier League talent like Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma to rely on, while veteran ace James Rodriguez, and others such as Jhon Arias and Luis Suarez, nicely complement their line-up.

Colombia are rightfully favourites to earn another three points but they have kept only one clean sheet in their last five games – a 2-0 pre-tournament friendly win over Jordan – and they look susceptible at the back again to the pacy DR Congo frontline.

The South Americans should prevail to seal a top-two spot in Group K, but achieving that may require more toil than many might anticipate.

Colombia will be wary of Wissa

Wissa, who had an injury-disrupted first season at Newcastle, looked fit, strong and sharp against Portugal. The former Brentford man scored and had two shots overall.

If DR Congo are to test the Colombia defence, he is probably going to be the man to do it.

Colombia vs DR Congo World Cup Bet Builder tips

Colombia to win

Colombia began the tournament with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan and, while this is a tougher assignment, Luis Diaz and co should be able to raise their game to secure a second victory, sealing their place in the last 32 in the process.

DR Congo could prove difficult opponents but they have won only two of their last six games and are inexperienced at this level.

Luis Diaz to score at any time

Diaz remains Colombia's biggest creative threat and the winger can cause DR Congo plenty of problems after he tormented Uzbekistan at times. Diaz got a goal and an assist in the first game and can rack up another goal for his country on Wednesday as he maintains his flying club form from the 2025-26 season for Bayern Munich.

Both teams to score

Colombia have scored in their last seven games, while DR Congo have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last five games. Therefore, both sides should get on the scoresheet in what is anticipated to be a keenly fought and potentially crucial Group K encounter.

Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Colombia vs DR Congo

♦ Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but made the last 16 in 2018 and quarter-finalists in 2014

♦ DR Congo are competing in only their second World Cup, after they featured as Zaire in 1974

♦ Colombia have won five of their last seven games

♦ DR Congo have triumphed in only two of their last six matches

♦ Luis Diaz got 23 goals and 26 assists for Bayern Munich this season and has 23 goals and eight assists at international level

Colombia vs DR Congo betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Colombia 1-2 DR Congo 6-1 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Colombia vs DR Congo team news and predicted line-ups

Colombia

Los Cafeteros are expected to be unchanged from their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan with no reports of any injuries in the camp. James Rodriguez, 34, looks set to start in an advanced role alongside Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez and Jhon Arias.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz.

Subs: Castano, Rios, Gomez, Hernandez, Campaz, S Arias, Cordoba, Ditta, Machado, Mina.

DR Congo

DR Congo are also reporting no fresh injury setbacks after their first outing of the tournament. They could field the same line-up who battled so well against Portugal with familiar names Aaron Wan Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Wissa all set to start.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moukaku, Edo Kayembe, Moutoussamy; Bakambu, Wissa.

Subs: J Kayembe, Kalulu, Pickel, Sadiki, Banza, Elia, Bondoga, Epolo, Kakuta.

Read more:

England vs Ghana prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Colombia vs DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Colombia vs DR Colombia takes place on Wednesday, June 24 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Colombia vs DR Congo being played?

The venue for the game is the Guadalaraja Stadium, in Guadalaraja, Mexico.

What TV channel is Colombia vs DR Congo on?

ITV is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.