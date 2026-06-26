Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 1am

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel ITV4

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia both go into this final game of the group stage with a chance of reaching the last 32.

The African side would probably progress with a draw but a win would guarantee progress while a stalemate is no good for Saudi Arabia, who must go for victory to reach the knockout stage.

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Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Cape Verde to win & both teams to score

1pt 3-1 general

Saudi Arabia must go for it if they are to progress and a draw is no good to Georgios Donis's men. That could leave them exposed on the counter and lead to an open affair. Cape Verde have lost only one of their last 17 matches and are fancied to extend that run by winning an entertaining affair.

Best player bet

Over 3.5 cards

5-6 bet365

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia World Cup match preview

Cape Verde, a country with a population roughly the size of Sheffield, could secure a spot in the World Cup knockout stage when they face Saudi Arabia in their final group game.

Back-to-back draws for the African side against Spain and Uruguay have captivated the imagination and they have a real chance of progressing to the knockout stage with a positive result.

Saudi Arabia will be desperate to play the role of party-poopers though. They also held Uruguay to a stalemate in their opener but were brought back down to earth with a bump against Spain, losing 4-0.

A win for Georgios Donis’s side would see them progress but a draw is no good to them, so expect the Saudis to force the issue in this game. They face a real challenge against a Cape Verde side who have demonstrated how they managed to qualify ahead of Cameroon.

Goalkeeper Vozinha has been a real standout at the age of 40, while Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes has been a rock at the back.

They have only lost one of their last 17 games in 90 minutes while Saudi Arabia have just one win from their last eight games, which came against Puerto Rico.

Saudi Arabia will have to go for it to get the win that they need and could leave themselves open at the back.

Side with Cape Verde to make history by winning an entertaining encounter.

Cards could fly

Given the high stakes nature of this game, expect a passionate and full-blooded affair and one in which the referee could be busy.

French arbiter Francois Letexier will be the man in the middle - he dished out four cards in his first game at this World Cup and this could be a game which bucks the trend of few cards at this tournament.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Cape Verde to win

Saudi Arabia have one win from their last eight games and they struggle to perform when the pressure is on them to force the issue. They could be caught out on the counter and Cape Verde can produce a historic success.

Dailon Livramento to score at any time

The Casa Pia striker led the line for Cape Verde last time out and scored four times in qualifying. He looks a solid pick to get on the scoresheet for the African side.

Over 7.5 corners

Cape Verde's two games have produced 26 corners while Saudi Arabia's have featured 25. The dynamic is different in this match but it should be an open enough affair to see eight corner kicks.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

♦ Cape Verde have only lost one of their last 17 games in 90 minutes

♦ Five of Saudi Arabia's last seven games have gone over 2.5 goals

♦ Only two teams have allowed more shots than Saudi Arabia's 49 after two games

♦ Cape Verde's last three wins have all been by a 3-0 scoreline

♦ Only two teams have had fewer touches in their opponents' box than Saudi Arabia's 12

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Cape Verde 29-20 Saudi Arabia 7-4 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia team news and predicted line-ups

Cape Verde

Sidny Lopes Cabral is suspended for this clash after picking up two yellow cards in Cape Verde's opening games while Telmo Arcanjo and Jovane Cabral will be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Stopira; Pina; Mendes, D Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Livramento

Rest of squad: Rosa, dos Santos, Costa, Pina, Pires, Cabral, Paulo, Arcanjo, L Duarte, Y Semedo, Varela, Benchimol, W Semedo, Da Costa

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have no reported injury issues but may switch to a more attacking formation given their predicament.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi; Al-Khaibari, N. Al-Dawsari, Kanno; Al-Jawyr, Al-Brikan, S. Al-Dawsari

Rest of squad: Al-Aqidi, Al-Kassar, Majrashi, Lajami, Boushal, Kadesh, Thakri, Al-Shamat, Yahya, Al-Johani, Al-Hejji, Mandash, Al-Shehri, Al-Ghannam, Al-Hamdan

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FAQs

When is Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia takes place on Saturday, June 27, and kicks off at 1am BST.

Where is Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia being played?

The venue for the game is NRG Stadium in Houston.

What TV channel is Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia on?

ITV4 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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