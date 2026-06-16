Canada vs Qatar prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Canada vs Qatar World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, 18 June

Kick-off 11pm

Venue BC Place, Vancouver

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel ITV1

Canada and Qatar both drew their opening games in a fiercely competitive Group B of this year's World Cup so whoever prevails in this clash would all but guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

The artificial surface at BC Place in Vancouver awaits for this duo.

Canada vs Qatar betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Canada to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 10-11 general

Canada are unbeaten in nine games and should be able to make that ten with a win over Qatar, who lost the shot count 26-6 in their 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Jesse Marsch is still searching for the best attacking formula for the Canucks, however, and their opponents will sit deep so goals could be scarce.

Best player bet

Alistair Johnston to commit two or more fouls

11-8 bet365

Canada vs Qatar World Cup match preview

Canada and Qatar are still both chasing a first World Cup win after the pair played out 1-1 stalemates in their Group B openers.

A win for either team would all but guarantee a spot in the knockout stage so the stakes are high for two teams with little pedigree in this tournament to lean on.

Hosts Canada had the better chances in their stalemate with Bosnia and Herzegovina but a disappointing performance from their forwards and some sloppy defending from set-pieces meant that they had to settle for a point.

Qatar on the other hand will be very pleased with their 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada made a number of saves before they pegged their European opponents back with a 94th-minute equaliser.

Julen Lopetegui’s men allowed 3.24 expected goals in that game so it’s hard to be positive about their chances of replicating that result against a Canada side who are unlikely to be as wasteful as they were against Bosnia.

Jesse Marsch may be considering changes up front as the Canucks looked much more effective with Cyle Larin and Promise David leading the line than they did with Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi.

Star man Alphonso Davies also remains a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury so it’s hard to shake the feeling that Canada are yet to hit their stride.

The Reds have lost only one of their last 19 games in 90 minutes including their opening draw but goals have been hard to come by and they have scored just nine in their last ten matches.

Qatar have been struggling but they have not been getting battered by teams and none of their last nine outings producing more than three goals.

Take Canada to win a game which features no more than three goals in what could be another nervy affair.

Johnston loves getting stuck in

Alistair Johnston is no stranger to getting stuck in and gave away two fouls and received a yellow card in Canada’s opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The right-back likes bombing forward and can get caught out defensively as a result so is worth backing to commit two or more fouls again in this game, particularly as Qatar’s danger man Akram Afif is likely to line up on the left.

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Canada vs Qatar World Cup Bet Builder tips

Canada to win

The co-hosts should be suited to this surface and have won their last four games in Vancouver comfortably. It's hard to see Qatar putting up much of a fight.

Jonathan David to score first

The Canada striker had a game to forget against Bosnia and Herzegovina but he could bounce back and three of his last five goals for his country have broken the deadlock.

Over 9.5 corners

Canada had nine corners in their draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and are likely to rack them up once again.

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Canada vs Qatar

♦ Qatar are winless in their last seven games, losing four

♦ The Maroons have scored just once in their last four matches

♦ Canada were 2-0 winners when this pair met in a friendly in 2022

♦ Canada have won their last four games on this ground by an aggregate score of 17-2

♦ Ten of Canada's last 11 games went under 2.5 goals

Canada vs Qatar betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Canada 2-7 Qatar 9-1 Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Canada vs Qatar team news and predicted line-ups

Canada

Alphonso Davies remains a doubt with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be rushed back while Moise Bombito also faces a fitness test.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; J. David, Larin

Rest of squad: St. Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Bombito, Davies, Sigur, Choiniere, Shaffelburg, Ahmed, Osorio, Saliba, Nelson, Olumaseyi, P. David

Qatar

Qatar have no fresh injury concerns and may field a similar team to the one that drew with Switzerland.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye, Madibo; Junior, Ali, Afif

Rest of squad: Zakaria, Barsham, Mendes, Al-Brake, Al-Hussain, Hatem, Boudiaf, Fathy, Manai, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al-Haydos, Abdurisag, Al-Ganehi, Jamshid

Read more:

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Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Switzerland vs Bosnia prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Canada vs Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Canada vs Qatar takes place on Thursday, June 18 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Canada vs Qatar being played?

The venue for the game is BC Place in Vancouver.

What TV channel is Canada vs Qatar on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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