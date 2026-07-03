Canada vs Morocco prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Canada vs Morocco World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 4

Kick-off 6pm

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One or ITV1

Co-hosts Canada edged past South Africa 1-0 with an injury-time winner from Stephen Eustaquio in the round of 32, but they will have to improve to have any chance of beating their latest African opponent, Morocco.

Reaching the last 16 is impressive for Canada but in Morocco they meet a progressive side who are determined to show that their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was no fluke.

The Moroccans beat the Netherlands on penalties in the last 32, having drawn 1-1 with Brazil before wins over Scotland and Haiti in the group stages.

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Canada vs Morocco betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Morocco

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Morocco needed penalties to overcome the Netherlands in the round of 32, but the Africans were the better team in the match and stretched their unbeaten run to 33 matches.

The Atlas Lions will fancy another deep run, having been semi-finalists four years ago, and they should be too strong for Canada, who were held by Bosnia-Herzegovina and beaten by Switzerland in the group stages.

Best player bet

Richie Laryea to be shown a card

11-5 bet365

Canada vs Morocco World Cup match preview

Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup before going on to reach the semi-finals, and the Atlas Lions can beat them again in Houston.

Morocco have gone from strength to strength since Qatar, being declared winners of a controversial Africa Cup of Nations in January, and they come into this knockout clash on a 33-game unbeaten run.

Mohamed Ouahbi’s side may have felt that they deserved more in the 1-1 draw with Brazil in their World Cup opener - they had 12 shots in the first half - and they built on that by beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2.

The African side are disciplined and emerging talents Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bilal El Khannouss and Ismael Saibari are well-complemented by the high-class expertise of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.

This is a nation packed with energy and quality, who will flood forward in search of goals, and they outplayed the Netherlands at times in that match.

That round of 32 clash went to penalties, with Morocco’s Issa Diop cancelling out Cody Gakpo’s opener in stoppage-time, but they had 70 per cent possession and limited the Dutch to only two shots on target.

If it had not been for some goalkeeping heroics from Bart Verbruggen, who made five saves, then Morocco may have progressed more convincingly and a clash with Canada may not be any more daunting.

Co-hosts Canada should still have plenty of support in Houston but they needed a stoppage-time goal to see off South Africa in the round of 32 and they were fortunate to be housed in a soft group.

Jesse Marsch’s side drew 1-1 with Bosnia-Herzegovina in their Group B opener, while the 6-0 win over Qatar was helped by their opponents receiving two red cards.

Canada suffered a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on home soil in Vancouver to deny them top spot, which would have seen them play their first two knockout matches on home soil at BC Place.

Instead, they have had to travel to Los Angeles and now Houston, which takes away most of their home advantage and Morocco should have too much quality and tactical nous.

The Atlas Lions are well-balanced and have quality in all positions, with Hakimi and Diaz a threat down the right, the in-demand Bouaddi controlling matters in midfield and Bayern’s latest recruit Saibari oozing confidence after three goals in four World Cup appearances.

Card could be calling for Canada’s Laryea

Richie Laryea has avoided being shown a card at this World Cup, but the left-back hasn't faced a test like the one he is going to get from Morocco.

Hakimi and Diaz are the star men for Morocco and they combine well on the right flank, with those two having drawn 19 fouls in just four World Cup games.

Laryea has committed six fouls in four appearances, more than any other Canada player, and his desire to go on the attack will leave him vulnerable.

Canada vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips

Morocco to win

Morocco are unbeaten in 33 matches in normal time and they should have the measure of Canada, who drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina and lost to Switzerland in the group stages.

Achraf Hakimi to have one or more shots on target

Morocco’s marauding right-back has had 13 shots in four World Cup appearances, scoring against Haiti from three efforts on target and forcing a save against the Dutch.

Ismael Saibari to score at any time

Saibari has just been signed by Bayern Munich after scoring three goals in four World Cup appearances.

Pays out at 4.68-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for more on our Canada vs Morocco Bet Builder



Key stats for Canada vs Morocco

♦ Morocco are unbeaten in 33 games, winning five of their last eight

♦ Canada have won just three of their last eight matches

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Morocco's last five games

♦ Eleven of Canada's last 14 games have featured two or fewer goals

♦ The Atlas Lions have won both previous meetings with Canada

Canada vs Morocco betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Canada 11-5 Morocco 4-11

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Canada 4-1 Morocco 3-4 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Canada vs Morocco team news and predicted line-ups

Canada

Ismael Kone has been ruled out with a broken leg and Alphonso Davies may have to again settle for place on the bench having played just 15 minutes during the tournament. Liam Millar may be preferred to Jacob Shaffleburg and Ali Ahmed on the left.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Millar; J David, Larin.

Rest of the squad: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Choiniere, Davies, Oluwaseyi, P David, Ahmed, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Nelson, De Fougerolles, Sigur.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions should have a fully fit squad to choose from and they could be unchanged from the team who started against the Netherlands. Centre-back Chadi Riad was forced off against the Dutch but he has been training and is expected to make a full recovery.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Rest of the squad: Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Halhal, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Belammari, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, El Kaabi, Amaimouni.

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FAQs

When is Canada vs Morocco at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Canada vs Morocco takes place on Saturday, July 4 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Canada vs Morocco being played?

The venue for the game is the NRG Stadium, Houston.

What TV channel is Canada vs Morocco on?

The match will be shown on either BBC One or ITV1 in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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