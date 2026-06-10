Canada vs Bosnia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Canada vs Bosnia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel & venue

Date Friday, June 12

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Stage of Competition Group B

TV channel BBC One

2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada start their campaign with Friday's Group B fixture against Bosnia in Toronto.

Bosnia beat Wales and Italy on penalties to seal their place at the finals while Canada lost all six of their matches at the 1986 and 2022 World Cups.

Canada vs Bosnia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

No goalscorer

1pt 8-1 Paddy Power

Three of Canada's last eight matches have ended 0-0 and the World Cup co-hosts may struggle to break down Bosnia. The underdogs conceded only two goals in 240 minutes of playoff action against Wales and Italy and can stand firm in Toronto.

Best player bet

Tajon Buchanan to be shown a card

4-1 bet365

Canada vs Bosnia World Cup match preview

Canada's World Cup record reads played six, lost six but bookmakers expect the 2026 co-hosts to break their duck against Group B rivals Bosnia in Toronto.

Home advantage could be a significant factor but Canada's build-up to the tournament has been underwhelming and they make limited appeal at odds-on.

They have the individual quality to get out of a group featuring Bosnia, Switzerland and Qatar.

Captain Alphonso Davies plays for Bayern Munich, striker Jonathan David is at Juventus and the midfield includes Sassuolo's Ismael Kone and Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan.

But Canada coach Jesse Marsch has struggled to get a tune out of his side - something that may not shock Leeds fans who remember Marsch's role in their 2022-23 Premier League relegation.

Davies is an injury doubt for the opening game and Canada have scored only nine goals in their last ten matches.

That haul includes two David penalties against Iceland in March and a Jake O'Brien own goal in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Ireland.

No goalscorer is worth a bet on matchday one as three of Canada's last ten games ended 0-0 and they also beat Wales and Guatemala 1-0 during that run.

Bosnia capable of frustrating home forwards

Bosnia are unlikely to turn on the style, especially as they have fitness doubts over key attackers Edin Dzeko and Haris Tabakovic.

They held their nerve to win playoff penalty shootouts against Wales and Italy, who were reduced to ten men in the first half of the final.

But they warmed up for the finals with a goalless stalemate against North Macedonia and a 1-1 draw with Panama and defences could dominate their clash with Canada.

Feisty midfielder Buchanan is an eye-catching price to be booked as the Canadian players will be desperate to make their mark on the tournament.

He was cautioned eight times in La Liga, despite starting only 21 games for Villarreal, and was sent off in March's 2-2 draw with Iceland.

Canada vs Bosnia World Cup Bet Builder suggestion

Under 2.5 goals

Only one of Canada's last ten internationals featured over 2.5 goals and they look set for a cagey clash with Bosnia.

Bosnia or draw double chance

Bosnia came through a tough playoff path against Wales and Italy and they could be hard to beat in Toronto.

Nikola Katic to be shown a card

Bosnia's centre-back, who plays for Schalke in the German second division, has been booked in three of his last five competitive internationals.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Canada vs Bosnia

♦ Nine of Canada's last ten matches ended with under 2.5 goals

♦ Both teams scored in only four of Canada's last 16 internationals

♦ Four of Bosnia's last five games finished 1-1

♦ Haris Tabakovic scored in three of Bosnia's last four World Cup qualifiers

♦ Six of Bosnia's last eight matches were draws in 90 minutes

Canada vs Bosnia betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Canada 3-4 Bosnia 7-2 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Canada vs Bosnia team news and predicted line-ups

Canada

Captain Alphonso Davies (hamstring) is doubtful and Moise Bombito (leg) will not feature. Marcelo Flores (knee) has been replaced in the squad by Jayden Nelson.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; J David, Larin

Rest of the squad: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Bombito, Davies, Sigur, Choiniere, Shaffelburg, Ahmed, Osorio, Saliba, Nelson, Oluwaseyi, P David.

Bosnia

Striker Edin Dzeko (shoulder) will be assessed and fellow forward Haris Tabakovic may not be fit enough to start.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Rest of the squad: Jurkas, Zlomislic, Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Radeljic, Celik, Gigovic, Basic, Memic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Mahmic, Bazdar, Tabakovic, Lukic

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FAQs

When is Canada vs Bosnia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Canada vs Bosnia takes place on Friday, June 12 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Canada vs Bosnia being played?

The venue for the game is the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

What TV channel is Canada vs Bosnia on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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