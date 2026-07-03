Brazil vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Brazil vs Norway start time, TV details and venue

Date Sunday, July 5

Kick-off 9pm

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel ITV1

Brazil and Norway were both involved in dramatic last-32 matches at the World Cup and Sunday's round-of-16 tie in East Rutherford could be a cracker.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil are odds-on to win in 90 minutes but Bet Builder punters can expect big things from a Norway attacking unit featuring Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa.

Bet Builder Brazil vs Norway Sunday, 5 July, 21:00 Yes Both Teams to Score Bruno Guimaraes To Score Or Assist Danilo Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls £10 returns ≈ £66.16 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Brazil vs Norway Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in ten of Norway's last 11 internationals and they should be confident of landing a blow on Brazil's defence.

Norway racked up 37 goals in just eight World Cup qualifiers, thumping Italy 3-0 and 4-1, and they have continued in the same vein at the finals.

Erling Haaland's goals helped them beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 in their first two group games before a second-string Norway side lost 4-1 to France.

Brazil's only clean sheets in their last nine matches came against Haiti and Scotland in Group C. They looked shaky in their opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and edged past Japan 2-1 in the round of 32.

Norway's best players operate in midfield and attack rather than defence so coach Stale Solbakken should take a positive approach against the Selecao.

Bruno Guimaraes to score or assist a goal

Brazil and Norway have met only twice in competitive internationals but many of their players know each other well from the Premier League.

Seven members of the Norway squad played in the English top flight in 2025-26 and Brazil's eight Premier League representatives include midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Newcastle man had the best goalscoring season of his career, finding the net nine times in 27 starts, and he also contributed five assists for the Magpies.

Guimaraes has demonstrated his creative qualities during Brazil's World Cup campaign, setting up goals for Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha against Scotland.

He also claimed an assist against Morocco on matchday one and his perfect pass led to Gabriel Martinelli's injury-time winner in the last 32 against Japan.

Guimaraes had four attempts at goal in that game, including a header that was well saved by Zion Suzuki, so he should pose a serious threat to Norway's defence.

Danilo to commit two or more fouls

Danilo was sent off for two bookable offences in his most recent Serie A appearance for Flamengo and the experienced right-back has also had some disciplinary issues at the World Cup.

He was cautioned in his last two games against Scotland and Japan and has committed six fouls in four matches at the tournament.

Things are unlikely to get any easier for the 34-year-old when he faces in-form Norway winger Antonio Nusa – a player 13 years his junior.

Nusa should be buzzing after his stunning strike against Ivory Coast in the round of 32 and Norway will want to see him running at Danilo as often as possible.

He won an average of 2.8 fouls per 90 minutes for RB Leipzig in the 2025-26 Bundesliga and can cause problems for the Brazil veteran.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 6-1 with Paddy Power

Norway are far stronger in attack than defence so an open game could suit the underdogs. Brazil midfielder Guimaraes is playing with great confidence but teammate Danilo faces a test of his discipline against fleet-footed Norway winger Nusa.

Click here for James Milton's full preview of Brazil vs Morocco

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Brazil vs Norway Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.