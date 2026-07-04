Brazil vs Norway prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs Norway World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, July 5

Kick-off 9pm

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel ITV1

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil left it late in the round of 32 as substitute Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute goal fired them to a 2-1 victory over Japan.

The Selecao face a tough last-16 tie on Sunday against Norway, whose star striker Erling Haaland has scored five goals in three games at his first World Cup.

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Brazil vs Norway betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

3pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Norway's matches have produced plenty of goals on their long-awaited return to the World Cup.

Stale Solbakken's men beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 before losing 4-1 to Group I winners France and, like Sunday's opponents Brazil, they claimed an entertaining 2-1 victory in the round of 32.

Best player bet

Martin Odegaard to register an assist

4-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brazil vs Norway World Cup match preview

Stale Solbakken may only be a footnote in the annals of English football but he has the chance to make more history with Norway this weekend.

A bust-up with Joe Kinnear ended Solbakken's brief Premier League playing career for Wimbledon in 1997-98.

As a manager, he was sacked by Wolves in January 2013 after winning only ten of his 30 matches.

But Solbakken was part of the Norway squad who beat Brazil 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup and he is aiming to stun the Selecao again in Sunday's last-16 tie.

Norway have never reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup and their only appearances before this tournament came in 1938, 1994 and 1998.

They swaggered through qualifying, winning all eight matches with a goal difference of +32, and have impressed on their return to the finals.

Erling Haaland scored four of their seven goals in entertaining Group I wins as they beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2.

The Manchester City striker tapped in a late winner to see off Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32.

Solbakken made ten changes for the matchday-three game against France, who eased to a 4-1 victory, but Norway's first 11 are capable of troubling Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti's men stumbled out of the blocks in a 1-1 draw with Morocco before sealing top spot in Group C thanks to 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland.

They had to come from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in their first knockout tie as Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the 95th minute.

Brazil had 19 shots to Japan's five but they make limited appeal at odds-on to beat Norway in 90 minutes and backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a better bet.

Haaland's duel with Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has inspired a selection of specials with Paddy Power, who offer 9-2 about either player scoring a header.

Gabriel is 6-4 to foul the Norway striker at least once and Haaland is 6-1 to score and then throw the ball at the Brazil defender.

Both teams scored in ten of Norway's last 11 games and they do not appear to have the defensive qualities to grind out low-scoring victories.

A bold approach is their best chance of upsetting Brazil, whose only clean sheets in their last nine games came against Group C rivals Haiti and Scotland.

Pass master Odegaard poses threat to Brazil

France's Michael Olise claimed five assists in his first four World Cup matches but Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes and Norway captain Martin Odegaard are also showcasing their creative talent at this tournament.

Guimaraes has set up four goals in four games and Odegaard, rested against France on matchday three, registered an assist in each of his three starts.

His corner was headed in by Leo Ostigard against Iraq on matchday one and he played a deft through ball for Haaland's first goal against Senegal.

Odegaard's assist against Ivory Coast was a straightforward pass to Antonio Nusa, who finished brilliantly, and the Arsenal man could unlock Brazil's defence on Sunday.

Brazil vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Brazil kept clean sheets against Haiti and Scotland in Group C but they face a free-scoring Norway side inspired by prolific striker Erling Haaland.

Bruno Guimaraes to score or assist a goal

The Brazil midfielder has set up four goals in four World Cup appearances and scored nine times for Newcastle in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Danilo to commit two or more fouls

Brazil's right-back, booked in his last two games against Scotland and Japan, faces a tricky duel with Norway winger Antonio Nusa.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Click here for more on our Brazil vs Norway Bet Builder

Key stats for Brazil vs Norway

♦ Brazil have won six of their last seven matches

♦ Only one of Brazil's last 18 games was goalless at half-time

♦ There were over 2.5 goals in seven of Brazil's last eight games

♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Norway's last 11 internationals

♦ Martin Odegaard contributed two goals and five assists in his last five appearances for Norway

Brazil vs Norway betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Brazil 4-9 Norway 7-4

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Brazil 17-20 Norway 16-5 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brazil vs Norway team news and predicted line-ups

Brazil

Raphinha has returned to training but will not be risked for Sunday's game. Lucas Paqueta (hamstring) was substituted at half-time against Japan and is a serious doubt, with Danilo Santos expected to deputise in midfield.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Junior.

Rest of the squad: Ibanez, Sandro, Martinelli, Endrick, Thiago, Pereira, Weverton, Henrique, Ederson, Bremer, Fabinho, Neymar, Ederson Silva, Paqueta.

Norway

Right-back Julian Ryerson will be assessed after missing Norway's last two games with a thigh injury. Marcus Pedersen should deputise if Ryerson is not fit enough to start.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Rest of the squad: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Ryerson, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Brazil vs Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil vs Norway takes place on Sunday, July 5 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Brazil vs Norway being played?

The venue for the game is the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

What TV channel is Brazil vs Norway on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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