Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel & venue

Date Saturday, June 13

Kick-off 11pm

Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Group C

TV channel BBC One

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil take on Morocco on Saturday and the Group C contest is one of the most attractive fixtures of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Brazil are the most successful team in the competition's history, lifting the trophy five times, while Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil vs Morocco betting tips & predictions

Market Selection Odds Best Bet Morocco or draw double chance



13-10 Best Player Bet Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card



7-2 Bet Builder Under 3.5 goals

Bruno Guimaraes to have one or more shots on target

Achraf Hakimi to be fouled one or more times



3-1 Scroll >>> table to view

Best bet

Morocco or draw double chance

2pts 13-10 Hills

Brazil are still finding their feet under Carlo Ancelotti and they face a challenging opening fixture against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. The Atlas Lions conceded only twice in seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations and can claim at least a point against the Group C favourites.

Best player bet

Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card

7-2 bet365

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup match preview

Brazil start their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup against Morocco on Saturday and the Selecao have a proven winner in the dugout.

Carlo Ancelotti has managed some of the world's top clubs – and Everton – so a World Cup triumph would be a lovely addition to his glittering CV.

Ancelotti started his coaching career as assistant to Arrigo Sacchi, who led Italy to the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil in the USA.

His appointment as Brazil's first foreign manager since 1965 followed a 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to rivals Argentina in March 2025.

Ancelotti, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday, immediately tightened up the defence and Brazil conceded only one goal - a penalty - in his first five matches in charge.

Since then, he has experimented with a 4-2-4 formation and Brazil have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven games, including a 3-2 defeat to Japan, a 2-1 loss to France and last month's 6-2 friendly victory over Panama.

There is a lot to like about the Brazil squad, with Alisson in goal, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence and Raphinha and Vinicius Jr in the attacking unit.

Ancelotti found room for Bournemouth youngster Rayan as well as veteran Neymar, who may play a largely ambassadorial role at the tournament.

Brentford's Igor Thiago and Manchester United's Matheus Cunha provide physicality up front but there are doubts over the full-backs and the 34-year-old Casemiro shoulders a heavy burden in midfield.

Brazil may well take a more pragmatic approach against Morocco as both teams will fancy their chances of beating group rivals Scotland and Haiti.

Atlas Lions could prove hard to break down

The Morocco or draw double chance looks an appealing price given Brazil's limp qualifying campaign and the Atlas Lions' run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

They knocked out Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four and kick off this tournament in eighth place in the Fifa rankings.

Morocco are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 29 internationals, including January's Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

Brahim Diaz missed a late penalty for Morocco and Senegal won the final in extra-time before being stripped of the title by the Confederation of African Football.

Afcon hosts Morocco conceded only one goal from open play in seven games at the tournament. Manager Walid Regragui, the mastermind of the 2022 World Cup run, resigned in March but his successor Mohamed Ouahbi, promoted from the Under-23 job, can continue Regragui's excellent work.

It will be fascinating to see how Brazil line up in East Rutherford, where Ancelotti may be tempted to pick an extra midfielder against a strong Morocco side.

Whatever his tactics, the Selecao are bound to pose a threat down the flanks and Morocco left-back Noussair Mazraoui should be backed to pick up a card.

The Manchester United man was booked three times despite starting only 11 Premier League games in an injury-disrupted season.

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips

Under 3.5 goals

Brazil's World Cup qualifying matches averaged only 2.28 goals per game and Carlo Ancelotti's men may struggle to cut loose against a rock-solid Morocco side.

Bruno Guimaraes to have one or more shots on target

The Newcastle midfielder averaged 0.8 shots on target in the Premier League and opened the scoring in Brazil's 2-1 win over Egypt last weekend.

Achraf Hakimi to be fouled one or more times

Morocco's captain loves to charge forward from right-back and Brazil have plenty of combative tacklers in midfield and defence.

Pays out at 3-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Brazil vs Morocco

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Brazil's last seven games

♦ Nine different Brazil players have scored in their last three internationals

♦ Brazil won only eight of their 18 matches in World Cup qualifying

♦ Morocco have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten matches

♦ Brahim Diaz scored first in four of Morocco's seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations

Brazil vs Morocco betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Brazil 13-20 Morocco 4-1 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brazil vs Morocco team news and predicted line-ups

Brazil

Manchester United-bound midfielder Ederson has replaced the injured Wesley. Neymar (calf) has been ruled out of the opening game

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

Subs: Ederson, Weverton, Bremer, Douglas Santos, Ibanez, Pereira, Ederson, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Martinelli, Endrick, Thiago, Henrique, Rayan

Morocco

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd (pubic bone) and winger Abde Ezzalzouli (knee) have been ruled out of the tournament. Marwane Saadane and Amine Sbai have replaced them in the squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss; El Kaabi

Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Belammari, Halhal, Salah-Eddine, Bouaddi, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, El Aynaoui, Rahimi, Sbai, Amaimouni

Read more:

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Australia vs Turkey World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

FAQs

When is Brazil vs Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil vs Morocco takes place on Saturday, June 13 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Brazil vs Morocco being played?

The venue for the game is MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

What TV channel is Brazil vs Morocco on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.