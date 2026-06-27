Brazil vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Brazil's pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup continues on Monday, when they face Japan in the round of 32 in Houston.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are odds-on to win in normal time but Japan scored seven goals in three Group F games and Bet Builder punters could profit from an exciting contest.

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Best Brazil vs Japan Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Brazil sealed top spot in Group C thanks to their 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland on matchdays two and three.

However, those wins featured rare clean sheets for the Selecao as both teams had scored in seven of their last eight internationals before the Haiti game.

That run included a 1-1 group-stage draw with Morocco, who had 14 shots and an xG of 1.52, and last October's 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan.

The Samurai Blue lost 2-0 to the USA in September 2025 but scored in all ten of their subsequent games and shared entertaining Group F draws with the Netherlands and Sweden.

Over 5.5 Brazil corners

Brazil had to weather a first-half storm against Morocco on matchday one but they made far more convincing starts to their other two games.

All three of their goals against Haiti came before half-time and they led Scotland 2-0 at the break in their final group-stage fixture.

Coach Ancelotti will want his team to play on the front foot and use the width of the pitch against Japan so Brazil should be backed to have over 5.5 corners.

They won six flag-kicks against Morocco, four against Haiti – when they eased off in the second half with the game won – and seven against Scotland.

Japan had to defend five corners against the Netherlands in their opening game and eight against Sweden on matchday three.

Keito Nakamura to have two or more shots

Keito Nakamura has been a positive force down the left for Japan Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite missing injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma at the World Cup, Japan still pose a threat down the flanks.

Left wing-back Keito Nakamura loves to get forward, which is hardly surprising as he has spent most of his career playing as a winger or striker.

Nakamura scored 11 Ligue 1 goals for relegated Reims in 2024-25 and struck 14 times in 29 Ligue 2 starts in 2025-26.

He popped up in dangerous positions during Japan's group-stage games, scoring against the Netherlands with one of his five shots at the tournament.

Nakamura has an excellent international strike-rate, finding the net 11 times in 28 appearances, and one of those goals came in last year's friendly win over Brazil.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 5-1 with Paddy Power

Both teams have scored in seven of Brazil's last ten internationals and the favourites, who racked up 17 corners in three Group C games, should pose a threat from set-pieces. Japan wing-back Keito Nakamura scored in the last meeting between the teams and averages 1.8 shots per 90 minutes at the World Cup.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

Brazil vs Japan prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs Japan Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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