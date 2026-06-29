Brazil vs Japan prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs Japan World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 29

Kick-off 6pm

Venue Houston Stadium, Houston, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV

Brazil take on Japan in one of the standout ties of the World Cup round of 32 and the Selecao are hot favourites for victory in Houston on Monday.

However, Japan came through a tough group featuring the Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden and their ten-match unbeaten run includes a 3-2 friendly win over Brazil last year.

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Brazil vs Japan betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Japan or draw double chance

3pts 6-5 Paddy Power

Brazil to win in extra-time

1pt 9-1 bet365

Japan have proved hard to beat over the past couple of years and their three Group F results included draws with the Netherlands and Sweden.

But their intensity levels are likely to drop if the tie goes to extra-time and Brazil have plenty of potential matchwinners on the bench.

Best player bet

Bruno Guimaraes to register an assist

9-2 Hills

Brazil vs Japan World Cup match preview

Brazil capitalised on some generous defending from Scotland in their final Group C fixture but they should not expect many gifts from Japan in the round of 32.

Scott McKenna's misplaced pass handed Vinicius Junior a seventh-minute opener on matchday three, helping Brazil ease to a 3-0 victory.

Carlo Ancelotti's men also breezed past Haiti 3-0 in their second game but they looked far less convincing in an opening 1-1 draw with Morocco.

The Atlas Lions fired 12 shots at Alisson's goal in the first 30 minutes of Brazil's campaign and the ante-post market suggests Japan will be even tougher opponents.

Morocco went off at 66-1 but Japan were 50-1 following an eye-catching sequence of friendly results leading up to the tournament.

The Samurai Blue arrived at the finals on a six-match winning streak, including 1-0 victories over Scotland at Hampden Park and England at Wembley in March.

That run started with a spectacular 3-2 win over Brazil in October 2025, when they trailed 2-0 at half-time before second-half goals from Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda.

It may only have been a friendly but the defeat provoked some serious soul-searching in the Brazil camp.

Casemiro called the second-half performance "unacceptable" and coach Ancelotti said his team had "mentally collapsed" after Japan's first goal.

The win was Japan's first victory over Brazil, at the 14th attempt, and they have been consistently competitive against top teams under manager Hajime Moriyasu.

His men were good value for their Wembley win over England, in which Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma scored the only goal of the game.

Despite losing Mitoma and Minamino to injuries, Japan came through Group F well, fighting back twice to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands on matchday one.

They walloped Tunisia 4-0 in their second game, with prolific Feyenoord striker Ueda claiming two goals and an assist, before securing second place in the section with a 1-1 draw with Sweden.

The draw looks a big runner in Houston so opposing Brazil to win in 90 minutes is the best approach.

A small bet on the Selecao winning in extra-time also appeals as Japan's high-intensity pressing game could leave them vulnerable in an additional 30 minutes.

Raphinha's injury is a blow for Brazil but Ancelotti still have a host of potential game-changers on his bench.

Neymar, who has scored nine goals in five matches against Japan, returned to action against Scotland while Igor Thiago, Endrick and Gabriel Martinelli offer a diverse range of attacking threats.

Japan should give a good account of themselves, as they did in Tokyo last year, but this time, Brazil could be the team finishing the contest stronger.

In-demand Guimaraes can showcase creative qualities

Premier League champions Arsenal are keen on signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, whose reputation has been enhanced by his World Cup performances for Brazil.

Guimaraes claimed three assists in three Group C games, setting up goals for Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha against Scotland last time out.

He racked up seven assists for Newcastle in 2025-26, laid on Paulo Henrique's opening goal against Japan last October, and is one of the Selecao's main corner takers.

Brazil vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a friendly in October 2025 and their attackers should be confident after scoring seven goals in three group games.

Over 5.5 Brazil corners

Set-pieces could be an area of strength for Brazil, whose talented wide players helped them win 17 corners against Group C rivals Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Keito Nakamura to have two or more shots

Japan's attack-minded wing-back had five shots in three group games, scoring his side's first equaliser in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on matchday one.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Brazil vs Japan

♦ Brazil have won five of their last six matches

♦ There were over 2.5 goals in six of Brazil's last seven games

♦ Japan have lost only two of their last 28 internationals

♦ Japan have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight matches

♦ Japanese striker Ayase Ueda scored 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie starts for Feyenoord in 2025-26

Brazil vs Japan betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Brazil 4-6 Japan 17-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brazil vs Japan team news and predicted line-ups

Brazil

Raphinha remains sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in Brazil's second Group C game against Haiti. Youngster Rayan should start on the right wing and veteran Neymar returned from injury as a substitute against Scotland on matchday three.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Alex Sandro, Martinelli, Fabinho, Neymar, Endrick, Ibanez, Thiago, Pereira, Weverton, Henrique, Ederson, Bremer, Ederson Silva, Danilo Santos

Japan

Captain Ko Itakura came off injured in the first half against Sweden on matchday three so Shogo Taniguchi may come into Japan's three-man defence.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Z Suzuki; Seko, Taniguchi, H Ito; Sugawara, Tanaka, Kamada, Nakamura; Doan, Maeda; Ueda

Subs: Watanabe, Nagatomo, J Ito, Ogawa, Itakura, Goto, Hayakawa, Machino, Osako, Sano, Shiogai, J Suzuki, Y Suzuki, Tomiyasu

Read more:

Brazil vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Germany vs Paraguay prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup football accumulator tips for Monday June 29: Back our acca at 11-1

FAQs

When is Brazil vs Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil vs Japan takes place on Monday, June 29 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Brazil vs Japan being played?

The venue for the game is the Houston Stadium in Houston, USA.

What TV channel is Brazil vs Japan on?

Viewers in the UK can watch Brazil vs Japan on ITV1 and ITVX.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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