Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs Haiti World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 20

Kick-off 1.30am

Venue Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, USA

Stage of Competition Group C

TV channel ITV1

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening game of the World Cup but they are hot favourites to beat Group C rivals Haiti on Saturday.

The teams meet in Philadelphia, where Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side will be aiming to turn on the style against Haiti, who lost 1-0 to Scotland on matchday one.

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Brazil vs Haiti betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Brazil to win 3-0

1pt 6-1 bet365

Brazil failed to convince at either end of the pitch in their opening 1-1 draw with Morocco. However, they have the individual quality to ease past matchday-two opponents Haiti, who had only two shots on target in their 1-0 defeat to Scotland.

Best player bet

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to have over 1.5 shots

8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brazil vs Haiti World Cup match preview

Brazil made a stuttering start to their World Cup campaign, drawing 1-1 with 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, but their second Group C fixture should be significantly easier.

The Selecao have faced Haiti three times in international football, winning all three games by an aggregate score of 17-1.

Their most recent meeting ended in a 7-1 Brazil win at the Copa America ten years ago and Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide, who played in that defeat, will be hoping for a more respectable scoreline in Philadelphia.

Skipper Placide was beaten only once in Haiti's World Cup opener as a deflected strike from John McGinn earned Scotland a crucial 1-0 victory.

The underdogs threatened on the counter-attack and put some dangerous balls into the Scotland penalty area but it is hard to see them scoring against Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao.

Brazil were slowly away against Morocco, who flew out of the blocks and took a 21st-minute lead when Ismael Saibari exploited the space between centre-backs Marquinhos and Gabriel.

A brilliant individual goal from Vinicius Jr brought Brazil back into the game before half-time but their fragmented display forced Ancelotti to make some early substitutions.

At half-time, he brought on midfielder Fabinho and right-back Danilo for Casemiro and Roger Ibanez, who had both been booked, and replaced forwards Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago just after the hour mark.

A draw with a powerful Morocco side was a decent result given Brazil's sloppy start but they should be more ruthless against Haiti.

A 3-0 Brazil win is worth a bet in the correct-score market despite the fact that clean sheets have been a rarity for Ancelotti's men.

Haiti forced Scotland keeper Angus Gunn into just two saves on matchday one, while they had only one shot on target in their final warm-up fixture in which Sunderland's Wilson Isidor scored in a 2-1 defeat to Peru.

Bellegarde could threaten Brazil's goal from distance

Isidor is not the only Haiti player with Premier League experience as Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde also started against Scotland.

He was in the thick of the action, picking up the first yellow card of the game for a foul on Lawrence Shankland and firing three shots at Gunn's goal.

All three of Bellegarde's efforts were from outside the box. Haiti may well be restricted to long-range attempts against Brazil so the Wolves man looks a nice price to have two or more shots.

Brazil vs Haiti World Cup Bet Builder tips

Brazil to be leading at half-time

Brazil stumbled out of the traps against Morocco but still scored in the first half for the eighth time in their last nine matches.

The exception was March's friendly defeat to France and the Selecao should take charge early on against Haiti.

Raphinha to score at any time

The Brazil forward scored 16 goals in just 33 appearances for Barcelona in 2025-26 and started against Morocco in a central role just behind striker Igor Thiago.

Under 3.5 goals

Haiti showed their defensive resilience in the 1-0 defeat to Scotland and there were over 3.5 goals in only one of their last nine games – a 4-0 friendly win over New Zealand.

Pays out at 4.86-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Brazil vs Haiti

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Brazil's last eight matches

♦ Brazil have conceded at least one first-half goal in five of their last six games

♦ The Selecao won only eight of their 18 matches in World Cup qualifying

♦ Two of Haiti's last three defeats were by a 1-0 scoreline

♦ Only one of Haiti's last nine matches featured over 3.5 goals

Brazil vs Haiti betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Brazil 1-11 Haiti 22-1 Draw 10-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Brazil vs Haiti team news and predicted line-ups

Brazil

Neymar (calf) is back in training but has not travelled to Philadelphia. Matheus Cunha and Endrick are pushing for starts in attack.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr; Thiago

Rest of the squad: Danilo Santos, Henrique, Cunha, Fabinho, Danilo, Sandro, Weverton, Ederson, Pereira, Bremer, Silva, Martinelli, Endrick, Rayan

Haiti

Striker Frantzdy Pierrot looked bright against Scotland so record goalscorer Duckens Nazon is likely to start on the bench again.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Pierrot, Isidor

Rest of the squad: Casimir, Joseph, Fortune, Duverne, A Pierre, Duverger, Nazon, Etienne, Sainte, Lacroix, Paugain, W Pierre, Thermoncy, Simon, Metusala

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FAQs

When is Brazil vs Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil vs Haiti takes place on Saturday, June 20 and kicks off at 1.30am BST.

Where is Brazil vs Haiti being played?

The venue for the game is the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, USA.

What TV channel is Brazil vs Haiti on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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