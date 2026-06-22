Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Lumen Field, Seattle

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel ITV4

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both drew their opening games 1-1 against the run of play and then suffered heavy defeats in their second group matches.

A win for either team will be enough to see them progress but a defeat or draw would condemn them to elimination.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bosnia and Herzegovina to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 general

Qatar have been the worst team at this year's World Cup on a number of statistics and they look set to be eliminated in this final group game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. A victory would be enough to see the Europeans progress but they have only scored six times in their last seven matches and may have to grind their way to three points.

Best player bet

Sead Kolasinac to be shown a card

18-5 Hills

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup match preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina rode their luck to make it to the World Cup and landing in Group B has been another touch, giving them a real opportunity to progress to the round of 32.

They managed to sneak a draw with Canada in their opener – despite the co-hosts having the majority of the chances – and they now face a poor Qatar side knowing that a win will send them through to the knockout stage.

Qatar were also fortunate to draw with Switzerland – who beat Bosnia 4-1 – in their opening game after a late Miro Muheim own goal. Julen Lopetegui’s men were brought back down to earth with a bump in their second game, though, losing 6-0 to Canada and finishing the game with nine men after Homam El-Amin and Assim Madibo were sent off.

Prior to Monday's action, no team had allowed a higher expected goals figure at the World Cup than Qatar’s 7.80 and they have also conceded a tournament-high 58 shots. No team to have played two games has had fewer shots than their eight and they also have the lowest possession figure.

Put simply, this is a bad team who Bosnia will expect to beat.

The European side have failed to score more than once in their last seven games, however, so need all the help they can get to get over the line.

Qatar would also sneak through if they win and, given the high stakes involved, a cagey affair is likely with Bosnia expected to have enough to battle to the victory.

Only one of Qatar’s last ten games has gone over 3.5 goals and a low-scoring win for Edin Dzeko and co looks the likeliest outcome from this one.

Kolasinac a card candidate

Sead Kolasinac sets the defensive standard in this Bosnia and Herzegovina team but he has been fortunate not to be booked at this World Cup. The former Arsenal man has committed five fouls in two games and looks overpriced for a card in this encounter given the stakes for his side.

The 33-year-old was booked twice in four qualifiers and is fancied to pick up a card in this final group game.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup World Cup Bet Builder tips

Bosnia and Herzegovina to win

Bosnia and Herzegovina should be too strong for a Qatar side who have only scored three in their last eight games.

Under 3.5 goals

Only one of Qatar's last ten games have gone over 3.5 goals and another low-scoring matchup looks likely between two teams lacking in cutting edge.

Kerim Alajbegovic to score at any time

The young star scored 13 goals in all competitions for RB Salzburg in the 2025-26 campaign and could net a crucial one for his national team in this clash.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup

♦ Qatar have an aggregate score of 2-14 from their five World Cup matches.

♦ Qatar have scored three goals in their last eight games.

♦ Five of Qatar's last seven matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

♦ There have been five red cards in Qatar's last five matches.

♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Bosnia's last 11 games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-9 Qatar 21-4 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup team news and predicted line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tarik Muharemovic is suspended, with Nihad Mujakic likely to replace him at the back.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Mujakic, Kolasinac; Memic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Rest of squad: Jurkas, Zlomislic, Hadzikadunic, Radeljic, Malic, Gigovic, Basic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Bajraktarevic, Mahmic, Bazdar, Tabakovic, Lukic

Qatar

Assim Madibo and Homam El-Amin are suspended after being sent off against Canada.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Brake; Fathy, Gaber, Laye; Junior, Ali, Afif

Subs: Zakaria, Barsham, Mendes, Al-Hussain, Hatem, Boudiak, Manai, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al-Haydos, Abdurisag, Al-Ganehi, Jamshid

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FAQs

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup takes place on Wednesday, June 24 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup being played?

The venue for the game is Lumen Field in Seattle.

What TV channel is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup on?

ITV4 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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