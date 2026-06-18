Bellingham impresses as England get off to a strong start

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England delivered a strong second half performance in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Croatia and gained immediate respect from the bookmakers, who shortened them to a best-priced 13-2 for World Cup glory.

Thomas Tuchel's side shared four goals with the Croatians in an evenly matched first half, but they were much improved after the break with goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealing a deserved victory.

Harry Kane, who bagged a first half brace, including a re-taken penalty, spoke of a half-time speech made by Tuchel which evidently had a positive impact.

England played with pace and aggression in the 15 minutes after half-time and Bellingham was key to the improvement with a well-taken goal and a strong performance, both in and out of possession.

The 22-year-old should have cemented a place in the side for next Tuesday’s clash against Ghana, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama.

Tuchel utilised five substitutes, including Bukayo Saka and Rashford, who combined for the match-clinching fourth goal.

Saka’s impact could help him challenge club-mate Noni Madueke for a starting berth, while Rashford will be eyeing up a start ahead of Anthony Gordon, who worked hard for the team without having a major impact in offensive areas.

The other talking point going forward could be the make-up of the defence.

Nico O’Reilly was occasionally caught out of position and the centre-back partnership between John Stones and Ezri Konsa looked far from perfect.

Djed Spence impressed off the bench in his first World Cup appearance, while Marc Guehi, a surprise omission from the starting 11, came on for the closing moments.

Guehi has minimal time to make an impact but is sure to be in Tuchel’s thoughts as the German ponders how to improve his team’s defending while maintaining their attacking strengths.

While Kane, Messi and Mbappe are off to free-scoring starts, another superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, struggled as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a match at the World Cup, but found it difficult to influence the game.

Portugal took an early lead through Joao Neves but failed to capitalise and the game was brought level by Yoane Wissa's header on the stroke of half-time.

The Iberians are 9-1 to win the tournament and they have ground to make up in Group K after Colombia moved into first place with a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan.

Colombia were given a few scares by their central Asian opponents, who scored their first World Cup goal when Abbosbek Fayzullaev levelled the scores at 1-1 with a header in the 65th minute.

But the South Americans were worthy winners with Luis Diaz contributing a goal and an assist in his first World Cup appearance.

World Cup winner - best prices: 4-1 France, 6-1 England, Spain, 8-1 Argentina, 10-1 Portugal, 11-1 Brazil, 14-1 Germany, 20-1 Netherlands, 25-1 Norway, 40-1 bar.

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