Belgium vs Senegal prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Belgium vs Senegal World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, July 1

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Seattle Stadium, Seattle, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV1

Belgium take on Senegal in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday after both teams claimed emphatic victories in their final group-stage fixtures.

Belgium's 5-1 rout of New Zealand propelled them to the top of Group G and Senegal squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams after thumping ten-man Iraq 5-0.

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Belgium vs Senegal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Attack could be the best form of defence for last-32 rivals Belgium and Senegal, who both scored five goals in their final group games.

Senegal had lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway in their first two matches at the tournament and they could be involved in another high-scoring contest in Seattle.

Best player bet

Ismaila Sarr to score at any time

100-30 Paddy Power

Belgium vs Senegal World Cup match preview

If it is true that you're only as good as your last game, then Belgium and Senegal should go into Wednesday's last-32 tie in high spirits.

Belgium thumped New Zealand 5-1 on matchday three, pipping Egypt to top spot in Group G, and Senegal won 5-0 against an Iraq side reduced to ten men in the 13th minute.

Before those results, though, the outlook for both teams had been less rosy.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt on matchday one and had to dig in for a goalless draw with Iran after centre-back Nathan Ngoy was sent off with a quarter of the game remaining.

Even after thrashing Iraq, Senegal needed results to go their way to ensure that they qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Lions of Teranga lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway in two tough games in Group I and another entertaining fixture is expected against Belgium.

Both sides look stronger in attack than defence so it is worth backing the last-32 rivals to be clean sheetless in Seattle.

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score was a winning bet in four of Senegal's last six internationals, including a 3-2 friendly defeat to the USA on May 31.

They certainly have the attacking talent to trouble unconvincing favourites Belgium with Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Ibrahim Mbaye set to start in the front three.

Paris Saint-Germain teenager Mbaye scored a wonderful consolation goal against France on matchday one and Senegal's substitutes against Iraq included striker Nicolas Jackson, who spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

Pape Gueye came off the bench to score twice in the second half and Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, another sub, completed the rout.

Belgium's only attacking success in their first two games was an own goal from Egypt's Mohamed Hany but that is not a fair reflection of their quality.

This year's friendly results include March's 5-2 win over the USA and a 5-0 rout of Tunisia just before the tournament and they finished their World Cup qualifying campaign by beating Liechtenstein 7-0.

But Belgium had to work hard for 4-3 and 4-2 qualifying wins over Wales and they may struggle to keep Senegal's forwards quiet.

At the other end of the pitch, the Red Devils fired 35 shots at New Zealand's goal, with Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne racking up seven attempts each.

Senegal's first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to miss out due to a knee injury so Belgium coach Rudi Garcia will want his side to test understudy Mory Diaw.

Back Sarr to star in central role for Senegal

Sarr led the line for Senegal against Iraq, with Jackson dropping to the bench, and the Crystal Palace ace scored his third goal of the tournament.

He had 12 shots in three group games, missing a good chance against France before claiming a brace against Norway.

Sarr has been in irresistible form since the start of February, scoring 17 times in 30 appearances for Palace and Senegal, and he can make his mark in a lively contest.

Belgium vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips

Senegal or draw double chance

Belgium look uneasy favourites against a talented Senegal side, having drawn their two toughest Group G matches against Egypt and Iran.

Nathan Ngoy to commit two or more fouls

The Belgium centre-back was booked ten times for Lille in Ligue 1 in 2025-26 and received a straight red card against Iran on matchday two.

A goal to be scored in both halves

Senegal hit the post in a goalless first half against France on matchday one and there was at least one goal in their other five halves of football in Group I.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Belgium vs Senegal

♦ Eight of Belgium's last nine wins featured over 3.5 goals

♦ Belgium scored only one first-half goal in three group matches

♦ There were over 3.5 goals in five of Senegal's last six internationals

♦ Ismaila Sarr has scored 17 goals in his last 30 appearances for club and country

♦ Senegal scored in five of their last six defeats

Belgium vs Senegal betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Belgium 4-7 Senegal 11-8

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Belgium 6-5 Senegal 13-5 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Belgium vs Senegal team news and predicted line-ups

Belgium

Centre-back Nathan Ngoy returns from a one-match ban and should replace Brandon Mechele in the starting line-up.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Rest of the squad: De Winter, Fernandez-Pardo, Witsel, Lammens, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Mechele, Meunier, Onana, Penders, Raskin, Saelemaekers, Seys, Moreira

Senegal

First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (knee) is a major doubt after missing the win over Iraq so Mory Diaw could deputise again. Ismaila Sarr may be preferred to Nicolas Jackson in the centre-forward role.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhite, Jakobs; Diarra, I Gueye, Camara; Mbaye, Sarr, Mane

Rest of the squad: Ciss, Diao, Dieng, Y Diouf, E Diouf, P Gueye, Jackson, Koulibaly, A Mendy, E Mendy, B Ndiaye, C Ndiaye, I Ndiaye, M Sarr, P Sarr

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FAQs

When is Belgium vs Senegal at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Belgium vs Senegal takes place on Wednesday, July 1 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Belgium vs Senegal being played?

The venue for the game is the Seattle Stadium in Seattle, USA.

What TV channel is Belgium vs Senegal on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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