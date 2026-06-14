Belgium vs Egypt World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Belgium vs Egypt World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 15

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Lumen Field, Seattle

Stage of Competition Group G

TV channel BBC One

Belgium suffered a shock group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 and will be hoping for a much stronger showing, starting with their Group G opener against Egypt.

The Red Devils' best efforts at World Cups were semi-final appearances in 1986 and 2018, but they have far greater pedigree on the big stage than the Pharaohs, who are still searching for their first World Cup victory.

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Belgium vs Egypt betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Belgium

3pts 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Belgium were a massive disappointment at Qatar 2022 where they suffered a group stage elimination, but they look the most accomplished team in Group G and can make early progress with a victory over Egypt.

Qualification was a doddle for Egypt, who won eight games and drew two, but a reality check is in store for them against the Belgians, who possess enough top talent to make an impact over the next few weeks.

Best player bet

Leandro Trossard to have an attempt on target

8-11 bet365

Belgium vs Egypt World Cup match preview

Belgium have landed a favourable World Cup draw and they can make early headway by brushing aside Egypt in their opening game.

After a group-stage elimination at Qatar 2022 and a round-of-16 exit at Euro 2024, Belgium must have feared that their spell as a major football power was coming to an end.

However, they have found some form over the last year and are approaching the World Cup on a 13-match unbeaten run.

Belgium's World Cup qualifying campaign included a pair of disappointing draws against North Macedonia but they rose to the challenge against Wales in a key fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium where two Kevin De Bruyne penalties paved the way to a 4-2 victory.

De Bruyne celebrates his 35th birthday between the end of the group stage and the start of the knockout rounds and should be able to enjoy the occasion safe in the knowledge that his country have wrapped up top spot in one of the softest sections at the tournament.

Belgium are odds-on to win their opening game and it should get even easier on matchdays two and three when they come up against Iran and New Zealand.

The biggest barrier to Belgium topping the group appears to be Egypt, who have star quality thanks to national team legend Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush.

Given the quality Egypt have in attacking areas, it may seem slightly surprising that they often struggle in front of goal.

Head coach Hossam Hassan has established a well-drilled team who conceded only two goals in World Cup qualifying.

But Hassan's side have scored no more than one goal in 13 of their last 17 fixtures and their lack of penetration was a key reason for their exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, when they suffered a 1-0 semi-final reverse to Senegal in a gritty contest in which they lost the shot count by 11 to four.

Egypt have shown their strength by winning the Afcon a record seven times, but they have never won a match in three World Cup finals appearances and endured a clean sweep of losses at Russia 2018 where they experienced defeats to Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Eight years later they must be hopeful of not only winning a World Cup game but also progressing to the knockout rounds.

Fixtures against New Zealand and Iran present massive opportunities, but Egypt's largely domestic-based squad look no match for Belgium, who are solid favourites to secure maximum points.

Trossard can hit the target

Leandro Trossard made an important contribution to Arsenal's Premier League title success, delivering six goals and six assists, and looks ready to flourish as a vital member of Belgium's World Cup team.

The 31-year-old wasn't a guaranteed starter for the Gunners but he registered 53 shots, which was the fourth highest in the squad.

His flexibility is a huge asset to Belgium, who have lacked a reliable striker in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who only recently returned from a long-term layoff.

Trossard is one of the main goal threats for Rudi Garcia's side and looks a solid wager to get an effort on target.

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Belgium vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips

Charles De Ketelaere to score anytime

Belgium have some exciting creative players and the main beneficiary could be De Ketelaere, who is set to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position.

One or both teams not to score

Despite the individual quality of Salah and Marmoush, Egypt are a low-scoring side and they could be kept out in their opening game

Under 3.5 goals

The Belgians will be focused on getting off to a winning start and might not be too concerned about the margin of victory.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Belgium vs Egypt

♦ Belgium are unbeaten in their last 13 matches

♦ The Belgians have won seven of their last ten fixtures by at least two goals

♦ Twelve of Egypt's last 14 competitive matches have featured fewer than four goals

♦ Egypt remain winless at World Cups after seven games without success

♦ The Pharaohs have failed to score in four of their last six matches

Belgium vs Egypt betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Belgium 13-20 Egypt 9-2 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Belgium vs Egypt team news and predicted line-ups

Belgium

Zino Debast is likely to miss out and Romelu Lukaku is short of match fitness after an injury-hit campaign with Napoli.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere.

Rest of squad: Lammens, Penders, Debast, Mechele, Meunier, De Winter, Seys, Witsel, Moreira, Vanaken, Raskin, Lukebakio, Saelemaekers, Fernandez-Pardo.

Egypt

No injuries are reported. Mostafa Shobeir could get the nod over veteran Mohamed El Shenawy between the posts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Abdelmonem, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

Rest of squad: El Shenawy, Soliman, M Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Rabia, Hafez, T Alaa, Ziko, Fathy, Emad, Saber, Abdelkarim, Hassan, Adel, Zizo.

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FAQs

When is Belgium vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Belgium vs Egypt takes place on Monday, June 15 and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Belgium vs Egypt being played?

The venue for the game is Lumen Field in Seattle.

What TV channel is Belgium vs Egypt on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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