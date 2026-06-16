Austria vs Jordan prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Austria vs Jordan World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 17

Kick-off 5am

Venue Levi's Stadium, California

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC One

Austria return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and they have landed a fairly soft opener to ease them back into proceedings, taking on World Cup debutants Jordan.

The Chivalrous Ones were the beneficiaries of Asia's expanded qualifiers and face a tough test in this Group J opener.

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Austria vs Jordan betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Austria -1

2pts 10-11 general

Austria breezed through qualifying to reach their first World Cup since 1998 and they should be able to record a smooth success over Jordan, who are making their debut.

Das Team have a strong Bundesliga core and Ralf Rangnick's pressing style could overwhelm a Jordan side who were swept aside by Colombia and Switzerland in friendlies. Das Team are fancied to record a comfortable success.

Best player bet

Marcel Sabitzer to score or assist

4-5 bet365

Austria vs Jordan World Cup match preview

Jordan are one of four teams making their debut at this year’s World Cup, beneficiaries of the major expansion of Asian qualifiers, but they face a tough opening fixture against Austria.

The Austrians have been absent from the World Cup since 1998, but they have established themselves as a strong European outfit under former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

He led Austria to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 and they breezed through qualifying for this tournament, conceding just four goals in eight games.

Since then they have recorded friendly victories over Ghana, South Korea and Tunisia and their high-intensity style is likely to cause Jordan myriad issues.

Rangnick’s squad has a strong Bundesliga core - 14 of their 26 play in Germany - and the fingerprints of his pressing style are all over this side.

While they may struggle to maintain their high-intensity system throughout the tournament, it can be deadly against lesser opposition, as demonstrated by their 10-0 win over San Marino in qualifying.

Jordan are a step up on that level of opponent but they have lost to Albania, Bolivia and Tunisia in the past 12 months and scored only 16 goals in ten qualifying games against poor opposition. They were outclassed by Switzerland and Colombia in their warm-up games and a similar fate may await them in Santa Clara.

Back Austria to give Jordan a rude awakening on their World Cup debut and overcome a one-goal deficit on the handicap.

Sabitzer in rude health

Marcel Sabitzer has been in fine form for Austria, with three goals and three assists in qualifying.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is crucial to Das Team's attacking efforts and chipped in with three more goals and two assists in their warm-up friendlies, and he is fancied for another attacking contribution in this clash.

Austria vs Jordan World Cup Bet Builder tips

Austria to win

Austria have been in fine form and should be able to get the better of a Jordan side who were beaten comfortably by Switzerland and Colombia recently.

Over 3.5 goals

Four of Jordan's last five matches have gone over 3.5 goals and they could struggle to contain this relentless Austrian side.

Marcel Sabitzer to score at any time

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been in fine goalscoring form, with six goals in his last 11 games for his country.

Pays out at 33-10 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Austria vs Jordan

♦ Austria have won nine of their last 11 games

♦ Das Team have kept three clean sheets in their last five outings

♦ Jordan are five games without a win

♦ Four of Jordan's last five matches have gone over 3.5 goals

♦ Ralf Rangnick has won 28 of his 46 matches in charge of Austria

Austria vs Jordan betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Austria 1-3 Jordan 13-2 Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Austria vs Jordan team news and predicted line-ups

Austria

Konrad Laimer was sent off against Tunisia in Austria's last friendly but won't serve his suspension here and is available. Christoph Baumgartner misses out after suffering a thigh injury, but David Alaba has been passed fit.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Mwene, Alaba; Laimer, Seiwald; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

Subs: Danso, Friedl, Schlager, Grillitsch, Wimmer, Wanner, Arnautovic

Jordan

Ibrahim Sadra and Yazan Al-Naimat missed out on selection due to injury.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Abulaila; Haddad, Nasib, Al-Rosan, Al-Arab, Taha; Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Olwan

Subs: Al-Rosan, Obaid, Jamous, Ayed, Sa'deh, Al-Dawoud, Abu-Zrayq

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FAQs

When is Austria vs Jordan at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Austria vs Jordan takes place on Wednesday, June 17, and kicks off at 5am BST.

Where is Austria vs Jordan being played?

The venue for the game is Levi's Stadium in California.

What TV channel is Austria vs Jordan on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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