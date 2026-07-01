Australia vs Egypt prediction: 17-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Australia vs Egypt World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, July 3

Kick-off 7pm

Venue AT&T Stadium at Arlington

Stage of competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One

History will be made at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington where Australia and Egypt will both be striving to win a World Cup knockout tie for the first time.

Egypt's only other experience of the knockout round was way back in 1934 when they were beaten 4-2 by Hungary. Australia have played two knockout ties, including the round of 16 at Qatar 2022 when they succumbed 2-1 to Argentina.

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Australia vs Egypt betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Australia to qualify

2pts 6-5 bet365

Australia are far from the most polished team at the World Cup, but they have a strong mentality and can battle their way past Egypt in an intriguing contest.

Injury problems are piling up for the Egyptians, who have been far from fully convincing despite staying unbeaten in the group phase.

Best player bet

Harry Souttar to have an attempt on target

11-4 Coral

Australia vs Egypt World Cup match preview

Australia have played in the last 16 at two of the last five World Cups and they can achieve the feat once again by edging past Egypt in an evenly-balanced encounter.

There are gaps in the Socceroos' squad which features players from a multitude of lesser leagues, but head coach Tony Popovic has moulded them into an effective unit and they qualified in impressive style with only one loss in 17 matches.

Australia finished runners-up to Japan in Asian Qualifying Group C, but they took four points against the Blue Samurai, who were held to a 1-1 draw in Saitama and beaten 1-0 in Perth.

The Socceroos' ability to rise to a challenge was also seen from the start of the World Cup when they battled to a 2-0 victory over well-fancied Turkey.

A lot of pundits had Australia down as the weakest links in Group D, but they finished second and the form of their goalless draw against Paraguay received an upgrade when the South American side prevailed over Germany earlier this week.

Australia's match against Paraguay was a tense, ugly affair with both teams knowing that an additional point would likely see them through to the knockout rounds.

It would be silly to judge Australia on that performance and equally foolish to react too negatively to Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran, which came against a side who were desperate to prolong their stay in the tournament.

After seeing his team take four points from the first two games, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan took what he thought was the sensible approach by making five changes for the final group match, including the benching of Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.

His careful plans were to no avail because Mohamed Salah and first-choice defenders Mohamed Abdulmonem and Ahmed Fattouh were struck down by injuries.

Salah has returned to training, but his latest hamstring setback looks like yet another stroke of rotten luck for a player who was clearly short of full fitness on his only previous World Cup experience at Russia 2018.

With Salah struggling and Marmoush seemingly below his best, the opportunity is there for Australia to take advantage.

There is little to choose between the teams and it could turn into a bit of a grind with the potential for a mistake or a moment of quality to settle the issue.

The match-winning contribution could come from Australia's rising star Nestory Irankunda.

The Watford man came up with a superb finish in the triumph over Turkey and he could steer the Socceroos to their first World Cup knockout-stage victory.

Harry's heading could be a key factor

Harry Souttar's aerial ability gives Australia an obvious advantage Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Egypt faced an Iranian onslaught towards the end of their final Group G match and were not convincing in aspects of their defending.

The north Africans looked vulnerable to balls being loaded into the box and it is likely that Australia will have taken note.

Australia should aim to make the most of set-piece situations and one of their main targets will be central defender Harry Souttar.

The 27-year-old has bagged 11 goals in 41 internationals and is attractively priced to register an attempt on target.

Australia vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips

Nestory Irankunda anytime goalscorer

Irankunda has taken confidence from his superb goal against Turkey and may be capable of another huge impact.

Under 2.5 goals

Goalscoring opportunities could be at a premium with neither team likely to take excessive risks.

Aiden O'Neill to make two or more tackles

O'Neill is fiercely competitive and looks a solid selection to make multiple tackles.

Pays out at 17-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Australia vs Egypt

♦ Australia's last five matches have featured fewer than three goals

♦ The Socceroos have conceded fewer than two goals in six of their last seven fixtures

♦ Egypt haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven World Cup matches

♦ The Pharaohs have won just one of their last five competitive games

♦ Egypt have won only one of their ten World Cup fixtures

Australia vs Egypt betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Australia 6-5 Egypt 4-6

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Australia 12-5 Egypt 29-20 Draw 15-8

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Australia vs Egypt team news and predicted line-ups

Australia

Jacob Italiano (groin) and Mathew Leckie (hamstring) will play no further part in the tournament.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Metcalfe; Irankunda.

Rest of squad: Burgess, Degenek, Devlin, Geria, Hrustic, Izzo, Mabil, Okon-Engstler, Ryan, Toure, Trewin, Velupillay, Yengi.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah (hamstring) is battling to be fit, but has missed some time in training. Mohamed Abdulmonem (ankle) is another who faces a late check and Ahmed Fattouh (knock) is likely to miss out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hafez; Lasheen, Attia; Zico, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

Rest of squad: Adbelmonem, Saber, Salah, M Alaa, Dunga, T Alaa, El Shenawy, Hassan, Adel, Soliman, Fatouh, Zizo, Abdelkarim.

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FAQs

When is Australia vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Australia vs Egypt takes place on Friday, July 3 and kicks off at 7pm BST.

Where is Australia vs Egypt being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium at Arlington.

What TV channel is Australia vs Egypt on?

The game will be live on BBC One in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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