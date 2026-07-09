Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Argentina came through dramatic knockout ties against Cape Verde and Egypt to set up Sunday's quarter-final against Switzerland.

The Swiss beat Colombia on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the last 16 but Bet Builder punters should expect a more entertaining clash with the world champions.

Bet Builder Argentina vs Switzerland Sun, 12 July, 02:00 Yes Both Teams To Score Remo Freuler Player To Commit Two Or More Fouls Ricardo Rodriguez Player To Commit Two Or More Fouls £10 returns ≈ £60.31 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Argentina vs Switzerland Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Argentina had conceded only one goal in their last seven games before the World Cup and they kicked off their trophy defence by beating Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0.

However, both teams scored in their three subsequent matches: a 3-1 win over Jordan and 3-2 knockout victories against Cape Verde (after extra-time) and Egypt.

It could have been even worse for Argentina's defence against Egypt, who had a well-worked goal ruled out by VAR due to a foul at the other end of the pitch.

Egypt had only 36 per cent of possession but their slick counter-attacks opened up Argentina and Switzerland could employ similar tactics.

Defences dominated their last-16 tie with Colombia but both teams had scored in eight of Switzerland's previous ten games, including Group B fixtures against Qatar, Bosnia and Canada.

Remo Freuler to commit over 1.5 fouls

Argentina have had 73, 64 and 64 per cent of possession in their last three matches so there should be Bet Builder value in the Switzerland player fouls market.

Four Egypt players were booked against Argentina in the last 16 and Iceland picked up six yellow cards in their June friendly against the world champions.

Swiss veteran Remo Freuler faces a tough task in central midfield, especially as he played 120 minutes in the round of 16.

Freuler committed 19 fouls in ten Europa League games for Bologna in 2025-26 and he has been penalised seven times in five World Cup appearances.

Ricardo Rodriguez to commit over 1.5 fouls

Ricardo Rodriguez also got stuck in during the Europa League campaign, averaging 1.5 fouls per 90 minutes for Real Betis.

The Swiss left-back stayed out of trouble in his 70 minutes against Colombia but he had committed nine fouls in his previous four World Cup matches.

Those games were against modest opponents – Qatar, Bosnia, Canada and Algeria – so Rodriguez looks a solid over 1.5 fouls selection.

He is likely to see a lot of Lionel Messi, who drifted out to the right wing to great effect in Argentina's comeback win over Egypt.

Messi has been fouled 13 times in four starts and one substitute appearance at this tournament and he and his teammates could rattle Rodriguez on Sunday.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 5-1 with Paddy Power

Argentina's defensive standards have slipped since the start of the knockout stages and Switzerland should play their part in a lively quarter-final.

The underdogs could rack up plenty of fouls, though, and veterans Freuler and Rodriguez may well catch the referee's eye.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Argentina vs Switzerland Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

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