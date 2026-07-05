Argentina vs Egypt prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs Egypt World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, July 7

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Mercedes-Benz Arena, Atlanta, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel ITV1

Argentina edged past Cape Verde 3-2 after extra-time in a sensational round-of-32 tie and the World Cup holders face Egypt in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Pharaohs also came through a tense contest in the first knockout round, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties, but they face the ultimate challenge against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Argentina vs Egypt betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 15-4 bet365, Paddy Power

Argentina were taken to extra time by Cape Verde in the round of 32 and the world champions face a solid Egypt side on Tuesday.

Three of Egypt's four games at the World Cup have been level after 90 minutes and the last-16 rivals could be hard to split in Atlanta.

Best player bet

Lautaro Martinez to commit two or more fouls

19-20 Hills

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup match preview

World Cup holders Argentina were big market movers following the group stage but they gave their backers an unexpected scare in the round of 32.

The Albiceleste's favourable draw in the bottom quarter of the bracket started with a tie against Cape Verde, who were 11-1 to qualify.

But Argentina, 2-11 to win in 90 minutes, needed a Diney Borges own goal to seal a 3-2 extra-time victory and they can take nothing for granted against Egypt in the round of 16.

One positive for Argentina is that Egypt also had to play 120 minutes in the last 32, drawing 1-1 with Australia before a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout.

The Pharaohs showed great character against the Socceroos as they were missing injured defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed Fatouh as well as suspended midfielder Mohanad Lasheen.

Mohamed Salah had been doubtful due to a hamstring strain but the Egyptian star made it through to the end of extra-time.

Salah scored one goal and set up another in Egypt's 3-1 Group G victory over New Zealand – their first win at a World Cup.

Their other three games at this tournament all finished 1-1 in normal time and the 90-minute draw looks a big price against Argentina.

Egypt's only defeats in their last 16 internationals came against Senegal, who beat them 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, and Brazil, who claimed a 2-1 friendly win in Cleveland last month.

Egypt were good value for their draw with group favourites Belgium on matchday one, leading the Red Devils for 47 minutes before Mohamed Hany's own goal made it 1-1.

The hapless Hany became the first player in World Cup history to score two own goals at the same tournament when he headed an Australia free-kick past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir early in the second half.

But the Socceroos had only one shot on target in 120 minutes and Egypt are capable of taking Argentina to extra-time in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi inspired the world champions to comfortable Group J wins over Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1) before giving them an early lead against Cape Verde.

But the minnows' stunning fightback will have taken plenty out of the legs of Argentina, who kick off against Egypt at midday local time, with temperatures forecast to hit 33C.

Coach Lionel Scaloni admitted that his players were "absolutely knackered" by the end of extra-time and the holders may be subjected to another lengthy contest.

Martinez may end up in trouble with officials

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez was replaced by Julian Alvarez just after the hour mark against Cape Verde and the two are competing for a start up front alongside Messi.

Martinez has started the first four games of the tournament and, if Scaloni sticks with that strategy, the Inter forward should be backed to commit at least two fouls.

He has been penalised seven times in 243 minutes of World Cup playing time and was booked in his final 2025-26 Serie A outing for Inter and in last month's friendly against Iceland.

Martinez averaged 1.9 fouls per 90 minutes in Serie A and his energetic pressing of the Egypt defence may well catch the referee's eye.

Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips

Draw at half-time

Argentina were leading at half-time in all four of their World Cup games but that run could end against Egypt, who have conceded only three first-half goals in their last ten games.

Lionel Messi to score at any time

Messi's brilliant opener against Cape Verde took his tally at this tournament to seven goals in four matches and he averages 6.8 shots per 90 minutes.

Under 3.5 goals

Only two of Egypt's last ten matches produced over 3.5 goals and Argentina have kept eight clean sheets in their last 11 internationals.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Argentina vs Egypt

♦ Argentina have won nine of their last 13 internationals to nil

♦ Lionel Messi has scored 14 goals in his last 11 World Cup appearances

♦ Argentina have been awarded five penalties in their last seven matches

♦ Three of Egypt's four games at this tournament ended 1-1 in 90 minutes

♦ Both teams have scored in Egypt's last five matches

Argentina vs Egypt betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Argentina 1-7 Egypt 9-2

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Argentina 19-50 Egypt 15-2 Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Argentina vs Egypt team news and predicted line-ups

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni could make changes after the extra-time win over Cape Verde. Right-back Gonzalo Montiel, winger Nicolas Gonzalez and forward Julian Alvarez are pushing for starts.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Gonzalez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Subs: Almada, Alvarez, Barco, Lo Celso, Lopez, Molina, Musso, Otamendi, Palacios, Paredes, Paz, Rulli, Senesi, Simeone, Tagliafico

Egypt

Mohanad Lasheen returns from suspension and should replace Hamdi Fathy in central midfield. Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) is a doubt and left-back Ahmed Fatouh (hamstring) is unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ashour, Lasheen, Attia, Marmoush; Salah, Zico

Subs: Abdelmaguid, Abdelmonem, M Alaa, Dunga, T Alaa, El Shenawy, Adel, Saber, Trezeguet, Hassan, Soliman, Zizo, Abdelkarim

Read more ...

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FAQs

When is Argentina vs Egypt at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Argentina vs Egypt takes place on Tuesday, July 7 and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is Argentina vs Egypt being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, USA.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Egypt on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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