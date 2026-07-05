Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Argentina needed extra-time to get past last-32 opponents Cape Verde while Egypt sealed their place in the round of 16 with a penalty-shootout win over Australia.

Bet Builder punters should expect another tight contest when the world champions take on the Pharaohs on Tuesday.

Egypt are unbeaten at this World Cup, drawing three of their four games, but their injury-hit defence may struggle to keep the in-form Lionel Messi quiet in Atlanta.

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Best Argentina vs Egypt Bet Builder

Half-time draw

Argentina made a flying start to the 2022 World Cup final, leading France 2-0 at half-time, and it has been a similar story at the 2026 tournament.

The world champions were ahead at the break in their first four matches against Algeria, Austria, Jordan and Cape Verde but they may need to be patient against Egypt in the last 16.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said his players had "suffered" during Friday's 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde.

Egypt also had to work overtime in the round of 32, beating Australia on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

They have conceded only three first-half goals in their last ten internationals and can keep things tight for the first 45 minutes on a hot afternoon in Atlanta.

Lionel Messi to score at any time

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball at the last World Cup and, four years on, the 39-year-old continues to dazzle for Argentina.

Messi dispelled doubts about his fitness with a hat-trick against Algeria on matchday one and he scored twice and missed a penalty against Austria in the second Group J fixture.

He came off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Jordan, adding a third goal for Argentina, and put the Albiceleste ahead with a glorious strike against Cape Verde.

Messi brilliantly controlled a long ball from Lisandro Martinez before slamming an unstoppable finish past goalkeeper Vozinha for his seventh goal in four appearances at the World Cup.

In three starts at the tournament he has had six, seven and nine shots at goal and he will fancy his chances of hurting a depleted Egypt defence.

Under 3.5 goals

Argentina backers should not panic about their close call against Cape Verde, who scored twice from an xG of 0.52.

The world champions had kept eight clean sheets in their previous ten matches and another low-scoring contest is expected against Egypt.

Under 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in eight of Egypt's last ten games including a 2-1 friendly defeat to Brazil in June.

Mohamed Salah remains their biggest goal threat but he played 120 minutes against Australia, having been a fitness doubt for the last-32 tie.

Salah may not be at his sharpest against Argentina but Egypt impressed in their 1-1 draw with Group G favourites Belgium and are unlikely to roll over in Atlanta.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 5-1 with Paddy Power

Argentina and Egypt have had little time to recover from their hard-fought victories in the round of 32 so it could be attritional in Atlanta.

Egypt are capable of frustrating the world champions for the first half but the brilliant Lionel Messi may well add to his tally of seven goals at this World Cup.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Argentina vs Egypt Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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