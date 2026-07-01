Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Argentina were barely tested during the group stage and they will be hoping to continue their serene progress when taking on Cape Verde in the round of 32 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Lionel Scaloni's side got things started with a 3-0 triumph over Algeria before easing to routine wins over Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1).

Argentina might have half-expected to face South American rivals Uruguay at the start of the knockout rounds, but they are adjusting to the reality of a clash with Cape Verde, who emerged as Group H runners-up after a trio of draws.

Click here Dan Childs's betting tips, plus the latest team news and information for Argentina vs Cape Verde

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Best Argentina vs Cape Verde Bet Builder

Lionel Messi to score the first goal

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to mark the pinnacle of Lionel Messi's extraordinary career, but the 39-year-old is the prime candidate to breach Cape Verdean resistance in a fascinating contest.

Messi is one-goal ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the all-time World Cup scoring charts and in direct competition with the Frenchman, plus a handful of others, in the Golden Boot battle.

Yet there is the exciting prospect of much more to come from the enduring magician, who often saves his best moments for the very biggest occasions.

It can be a risky strategy to rely so much on one player, but, in the case of Argentina, it makes perfect sense.

Messi is one goal short of his seven-goal haul from four years ago and his scoring streak looks set to continue.

Kevin Pina to be carded

Cape Verde's first experience of World Cup football was less than three weeks ago, but they have showed an incredible maturity.

Despite having the lowest average possession (36.7 per cent) among the Group H teams, they totted up just four yellow cards and two of them were for left-back Sidny Cabral, who missed the 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia through suspension.

Holding midfielder Kevin Pina gets through a mountain of work and has managed to escape the attention of referees so far.

However, Pina could be stretched like never before against the defending champions and may be set for his first caution of the competition.

Cape Verde over 2.5 corners

Cape Verde won plaudits for their defending in the 0-0 draw against Spain, but they have some pacy, technical attacking players and showed a more adventurous side in the games that followed.

They may start with a cautious mindset against Argentina, but that could change if they concede the opening goal.

The Blue Sharks racked up nine corners in their group games and they can either maintain or extent their tournament average of three flag-kicks per match.

Pays 23-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Argentina vs Cape Verde Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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