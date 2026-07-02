Argentina vs Cape Verde prediction: 23-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, July 3

Kick-off 11pm BST

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Stage of competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV1

Argentina have reached the last 16 or better in 12 of their last 13 World Cups and they are red-hot favourites to see off first-time finalists Cape Verde in the round-of-32 clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2022 champions topped Group J with three victories, but they would be wise not to underestimate their African opponents, who opened with a gutsy goalless draw against Spain and picked up further points against Uruguay (2-2) and Saudi Arabia (0-0).

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Argentina vs Cape Verde betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Argentina & under 3.5 goals

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Argentina showed no signs of complacency in the group stage and they can begin the knockout rounds with a victory over Cape Verde, whose sequence of draws may be about to expire.

Cape Verde have demonstrated a fantastic attitude alongside flashes of individual skill, but they face a tough learning experience against Argentina, who have extra quality in the areas that matter.

Best player bet

Rodrigo De Paul over 0.5 assists

2-1 bet365

Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup match preview

Cape Verde have been among the favourite teams for neutral fans at the 2026 World Cup but they could be about to be neutralised by three-time winners Argentina, who are on a mission to retain their title.

Rarely has a 0-0 draw been celebrated as much as Cape Verde's stalemate against Spain, which set them up perfectly to progress through the group stage.

After showing their defensive steel against Spain, the Blue Sharks played with greater attacking emphasis in the draws against Uruguay (2-2) and Saudi Arabia (0-0) which were enough to seal second place in a demanding section.

Of those matches, Cape Verde head coach Bubista is likely to identify the Spain match as the best template for his game plan in the round of 32.

Bubista will attempt to lean on his players' undoubted ability to defend with physicality and concentration for long periods of time and his options are boosted by the availability of left-back Sidny Cabral, who is set to return after a one-game ban.

But even a first-choice Cape Verde defence may struggle to shackle Argentina, who have scored in 12 consecutive World Cup matches and continue to benefit from the enduring excellence of one of the game's greatest players.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday during the group stage but he appears determined to land a second World Cup winner's medal alongside a first World Cup Golden Boot.

The veteran has shown the quality of his finishing by delivering six goals from a total xG of only 2.37.

His ability to find space in the tightest of situations will be an asset against a side who regularly choose to keep 11 players behind the ball.

Cape Verde will resist with everything they have, but a clean sheet may elude them and it is doubtful whether they have the capability to change gear in the event that they have to chase the game.

They scored twice against Uruguay thanks to Kevin Pina's long-range free-kick, which went straight through the middle of a two-man wall, and Helio Varela's tap-in, which arose due to an ill-judged dash off the line from goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

But good chances are likely to be harder to come by against Argentina, who have received just two shots on target.

Cape Verde have plenty of pace in their side and could offer the occasional threat on the counter-attack, but they are facing an immensely strong and experienced opponent and their exciting journey may be coming to an end.

Rodrigo ready to deliver

Messi is the main man for Argentina, but he relies on the service of his teammates and has an especially effective connection with his Inter Miami colleague, Rodrigo De Paul, who has become established as a key cog in the national team.

De Paul has won over Miami fans with five goals and four assists during the 2026 campaign. He provided the pass for Messi's first goal of the tournament and could reaffirm his creative quality with another assist right at the start of the knockout rounds.

Argentina vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips

Lionel Messi to score the first goal

Messi continues to defy the ageing process and his scoring streak is set to continue.

Kevin Pina to be carded

Pina gets through a mountain of work in midfield and he may struggle to avoid his first card of the competition.

Cape Verde over 2.5 corners

The Blue Sharks have racked up nine corners and can either maintain or increase their average of three flag kicks per game.

Pays out at 23-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Argentina vs Cape Verde

♦ Argentina have led at the break and won in each of their last ten matches

♦ Ten of Argentina's last 12 wins have been accompanied by clean sheets

♦ Argentina are unbeaten in nine World Cup matches

♦ Argentina have won two of their last four fixtures by a 3-0 scoreline

♦ Eight of Cape Verde's last ten games have featured fewer than four goals

Argentina vs Cape Verde betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Argentina 1-14 Cape Verde 8-1

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Argentina 1-6 Cape Verde 14-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Argentina vs Cape Verde team news and predicted line-ups

Argentina

Cristian Romero should return despite suffering a minor knee injury in the 2-0 win against Austria. Rodrigo De Paul was rested for the 3-1 victory over Jordan but is expected to reclaim a place in the team.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Rest of squad: Alvarez, Barco, Gonzalez, Lo Celso, Lopez, Montiel, Musso, Otamendi, Palacios, Paredes, Paz, Rulli, Senesi, Simeone, Tagliafico.

Cape Verde

Left-back Sidny Cabral returns from a suspension but Jovane Cabral (knock) hasn't featured since the first game and remains doubtful. Midfielder Telmo Arcanjo will be assessed after missing training on Wednesday.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, S Cabral; K Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Livramento.

Rest of squad: Dos Santos, Benchimol, Rosa, W Pina, Costa, Arcanjo, J Cabral, Joao Paulo, Varela, W Semedo, Y Semedo, Pires, Duarte, Da Costa, Stopira.

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FAQs

When is Argentina vs Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina vs Cape Verde takes place on Friday, July 3 and kicks-off at 11pm BST.

Where is Argentina vs Cape Verde being played?

The venue for the game is Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Cape Verde on?

The game is live on ITV1 in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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