Argentina vs Austria prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs Austria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 22

Kick-off 6pm

Venue Dallas Stadium, Arlington, USA

Stage of Competition Group J

TV channel BBC One

Argentina and Austria both made winning starts to the World Cup and the Group J rivals are aiming to kick on in Monday's clash in Arlington.

World champions Argentina eased past Algeria 3-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick while Ralf Rangnick's Austria beat Jordan 3-1.

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Argentina vs Austria betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Argentina to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Argentina conceded only ten goals in 18 Conmebol qualifiers and did not allow Algeria a shot on target in their opening 3-0 win. Group J opponents Austria are a solid side but Christoph Baumgartner's injury has left them with a limited attacking unit.

Best player bet

Alexis Mac Allister to have over 1.5 shots

21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Argentina vs Austria World Cup match preview

Lionel Messi, who plays his club football in MLS, arrived at the World Cup with a hamstring strain and turns 39 on Wednesday but reports of his decline appear to be greatly exaggerated.

Should Messi have bowed out of international football after inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar? Would the 2022 Golden Ball winner be a passenger, a hindrance even, as the Albiceleste defend their crown this summer?

We didn't have to wait long for an answer to those questions as Messi scored a delightful hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 Group J victory over Algeria.

The world champions were excellent in Conmebol qualifying, finishing nine points clear of second-placed Ecuador and thrashing rivals Brazil 4-1 in March 2025 – without Messi.

They warmed up for the World Cup with a gentle run of friendlies, conceding only one goal in victories over Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Angola, Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras and Iceland.

Things should get significantly tougher for Lionel Scaloni's side when they take on Austria in Arlington on matchday two.

However, Argentina's defensive excellence, coupled with the attacking threat of Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, make them a good bet to win.

Austria celebrated their first World Cup victory since 1990 when they beat tournament debutants Jordan 3-1 last Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick's men needed a 76th-minute own goal and a 102nd-minute penalty from Marko Arnautovic to seal the win and they face a far less generous defence on Monday.

Austria walloped Ghana 5-1 in a friendly in March before 1-0 wins over South Korea and Tunisia in their last two warm-up matches.

They have a solid squad including Real Madrid's David Alaba, Tottenham's Kevin Danso and 14 players from the German Bundesliga, although Christoph Baumgartner, one of their best attackers, was ruled out of the tournament this month.

But Rangnick is still tinkering with his forward line. Striker Sasa Kalajdzic was replaced by the 37-year-old Arnautovic at half-time against Jordan, with Konrad Laimer switching from the number-ten role to left-back.

Austria's somewhat makeshift attacking unit may struggle to unsettle Argentina, who have faced only two shots on target in their last four matches.

Messi dominated the win against Algeria but a supporting cast including Inter's Martinez, Atletico Madrid's Alvarez, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez should prove too strong for Austria.

Mac Allister's attacking threat may be underrated

Argentina midfielder Mac Allister put in a bright performance against Algeria and he is worth backing to have at least two shots on matchday two.

The Liverpool star was one of only three players on the pitch to have over 1.5 attempts at goal in a tight opening game.

Messi's second goal came when he tucked away the rebound after Mac Allister's strike had been saved by Algeria keeper Luca Zidane.

Mac Allister averaged 1.8 shots per 90 minutes for Liverpool in the Premier League, and 2.3 in the Champions League, and he should get more opportunities against Austria.

Argentina vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Half-time draw

Austria's last seven internationals have featured only four first-half goals and they can keep things tight for the first 45 minutes in Arlington.

Under 3.5 goals

Argentina have a stunning defensive record under Lionel Scaloni and only four of Austria's last 16 games featured over 3.5 goals – two of them against San Marino.

Lionel Messi to score

The 2022 Golden Ball winner started this tournament with a hat-trick in the win over Algeria, in which he had six of Argentina's ten shots.

Pays out at 5.8-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for more on our Argentina vs Austria Bet Builder

Key stats for Argentina vs Austria

♦ Argentina have won their last eight internationals

♦ Both teams have scored in only one of Argentina's last ten matches

♦ Argentina have won 11 of their last 15 games to nil

♦ Austria have lost only two of their last 18 matches

♦ Marcel Sabitzer has scored the first goal in five of Austria's last ten games

Argentina vs Austria betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match

Market Odds Argentina 6-10 Austria 19-4 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Argentina vs Austria team news and predicted line-ups

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni is unlikely to make many changes after the win over Algeria but Nahuel Molina should replace injured right-back Gonzalo Montiel. Lautaro Martinez's place up front is under threat from Julian Alvarez.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Rest of the squad: Paz, Alvarez, Gonzalez, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Paredes, Rulli, Musso, Palacios, Lo Celso, Senesi, Lopez, Barco, Simeone

Austria

The Austrians have no injury concerns but veteran striker Marko Arnautovic could start instead of Sasa Kalajdzic.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Laimer, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Rest of the squad: Kalajdzic, Chukwuemeka, Wanner, Wimmer, Danso, Gregoritsch, Schopf, Grillitsch, Pentz, Friedl, Ljubicic, Prass, Affengruber, Svoboda, Wiegele

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FAQs

When is Argentina vs Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina vs Austria takes place on Monday, June 22 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Argentina vs Austria being played?

The venue for the game is the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, USA.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Austria on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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