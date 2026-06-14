Argentina vs Algeria World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Argentina vs Algeria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 17

Kick-off 2am

Venue Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Stage of Competition Group stage (Group J)

TV channel ITV1

After lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago, Argentina are back for another tilt at the World Cup and they get their defence under way against Algeria on Wednesday morning.

Lionel Messi and co are favourites to top Group J but their group rivals are not to be underestimated, so expect a strong performance from La Albiceleste in Kansas City as they look to prove they are still the best team in the world. Bet Builder Argentina vs Algeria Wed, 17 June, 02:00 Argentina Match Odds Julian Alvarez Player To Score Aissa Mandi Player Shown a Card £10 returns ≈ £83.34 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Argentina vs Algeria betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Argentina to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

The pressure of being the holders will have some doubting Argentina in their opener. However, they finished first in Conmebol qualifying, still have many of the players who were key in Qatar and have won seven games in a row. They should come out of the blocks with purpose and can take three points in a high-scoring game.

Best player bet

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer

29-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup match preview

Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their last World Cup opener, one of the competition's biggest shocks, although that didn't have too much of an effect on their focus as they went on to conquer the world in the following weeks.

By that logic, they will not be too bothered by Wednesday's curtain-raiser for their trophy defence. But Lionel Scaloni has built a squad with a winning mentality – they went on to lift the 2024 Copa America after their global success – and he will expect a tone-setting performance from his side.

Consistency is clearly the former West Ham defender's priority as he has named a very similar squad to the one which went all the way in Qatar, and that should hold them in good stead against an Algeria side who lack the overall quality of Argentina.

There is a big similarity in the pair as both are reliant on an ageing star.

However, Lionel Messi's eight goals and three assists in 944 qualifying minutes suggests he is still one of the world's best players while Algeria's Riyad Mahrez arrives following a mediocre Saudi Pro League season in which he was directly involved in only 12 goals in 27 appearances.

Algeria are inexperienced when it comes to facing top opponents and the gulf in quality is likely to show in Kansas City.

The Fennecs were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by a Nigeria side who failed to reach this summer's World Cup and a qualifying section including Somalia, Botswana and Mozambique will have done little to prepare them for a clash with the world champions.

Argentina should dominate proceedings and with Messi providing for Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz, a manic Missouri match may unfold. Backing over 2.5 goals paired with an Albiceleste win looks the best play, and this game could shape up to be one of few at the World Cup to provide a good amount of goal action.

The defending champions have the talent to put three past Algeria on their own and even if they don't, a centre-back pairing of 38-year-old Nicolas Otamendi and an only recently fit-again Cristian Romero could give the Fennecs a chance to grab a consolation.

Alvarez able to help Argentina open with a win

Given both Real Madrid and Barcelona have bid well in excess of £100 million for Alvarez this summer, it is fair to say he is a striker at the peak of his powers.

Atletico Madrid rejected those offers and it is clear to see why. Alvarez scored ten goals and provided five assists in Atleti's run to the Champions League semi-finals and his exceptional ability is not just reserved for club-level games.

He scored four goals as Argentina lifted the trophy in 2022, averaging one every 109 minutes, and the in-form forward looks set for another strong World Cup.

Argentina vs Algeria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Argentina to win

The reigning champions have won seven games in a row and can get their trophy defence off to the perfect start against an Algeria side who failed to make it past the round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer

Argentina's star striker averaged a goal every 109 minutes at the 2022 World Cup and found the net ten times in 15 Champions League appearances during the 2025-26 season.

Aissa Mandi to be shown a card

The 34-year-old centre-back was booked eight times in 28 Ligue 1 starts this season and looks set for a tough outing against a brilliant Albiceleste attack.

Pays out at 7.33-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Argentina vs Algeria

♦ Argentina have won seven games in a row

♦ Algeria have scored 12 goals in their last four matches

♦ The champions last four games at the 2022 World Cup featured at least three goals

♦ Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in four of Argentina's last six matches

♦ Algeria's Mohamed Amoura was top scorer in African qualifying, scoring ten times

Argentina vs Algeria betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Argentina 4-11 Algeria 15-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Argentina vs Algeria team news and predicted line-ups

Argentina

Cristian Romero missed Tottenham's relegation run-in but he is back and ready to start. Emi Martinez and Leandro Paredes have also returned to training and should feature but Nicolas Tagliafico and Nico Gonzalez remain doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, Alvarez, Almada.

Subs: Senesi, Tagliafico, Montiel, Li Martinez, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Mac Allister, Paz, Gonzalez, Simeone, Lopez, La Martinez.

Algeria

Ramy Bensebaini was absent for the Fennecs' final two warmup games and is a major doubt for this clash.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Zidane; Abada, Mandi, Belaid, Ait-Nouri; Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Aouar; Mahrez, Gouiri, Amoura.

Subs: Tougai, Hadjam, Belghali, Bensebaini, Chergui, Chaibi, Boudaoui, Maza, Titraoui, Hadj Moussa, Benbouali, Boulbina, Ghedjemis.

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FAQs

When is Argentina vs Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina vs Algeria takes place on Wednesday, June 17, and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Argentina vs Algeria being played?

The venue for the game is the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Algeria on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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