Argentina vs Switzerland prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, July 12

Kick-off 2am (Saturday night)

Venue Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Stage of Competition Quarter-finals

TV channel ITV1

World champions Argentina survived a huge scare against Egypt in the last 16 and they are hoping for a more comfortable quarter-final tie against Switzerland.

Argentina scored three times in the final 11 minutes to edge past Egypt 3-2, while the Swiss saw off a dangerous Colombia side on penalties in the round of 16.

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Argentina vs Switzerland betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Switzerland or draw double chance

2pts 23-20 general

Argentina have made hard work of their first two World Cup knockout ties and they look too short to beat Switzerland in 90 minutes.

The Swiss nullified Colombia's attacking threat in the round of 16 and could prove obdurate opponents for the world champions.

Best player bet

Dan Ndoye to score at any time

13-2 bet365

Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup match preview

Argentina face Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals and the clash in Kansas City has a lot to live up to.

Switzerland's last World Cup quarter-final ended in a 7-5 defeat to Austria in 1954 and, more recently, Argentina have been involved in two extraordinary knockout ties at this tournament.

The world champions were 2-11 to beat last-32 opponents Cape Verde in 90 minutes but they needed a 111th-minute own goal to seal a 3-2 victory.

Argentina then trailed Egypt 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining after Lionel Messi had a first-half penalty saved.

Messi's World Cup story could not end like that, however. Argentina defied in-play odds of 22-1 to win 3-2 in normal time although Egypt had a goal controversially ruled out and a late penalty claim turned down.

Argentina may well have been cheering on Switzerland in their last-16 penalty shootout against Colombia, who took four points off the Albiceleste in World Cup qualifying.

But the Swiss, like Cape Verde and Egypt, are capable of causing problems for the favourites and they have been tough to beat in the past two years.

Since a 3-2 Nations League defeat to European champions Spain in November 2024, Switzerland have lost only one of their 19 internationals.

That was a 4-3 friendly reverse against Germany in March but their defence has looked far more secure at this tournament.

An injury-time own goal condemned Switzerland to a coupon-busting 1-1 draw in their Group B opener against Qatar but they rallied to beat Bosnia 4-1 and co-hosts Canada 2-1.

They eased past Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32 and subdued in-form Colombia in the last 16 before goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's penalty-shootout heroics.

There are reservations over the quality of opponents Switzerland have faced but the same applies to Argentina.

They won Group J with ease but the other two qualifiers from that section – Algeria and Austria – were brushed aside by Switzerland and Spain in the first knockout round.

Argentina were 1-16 to get past Cape Verde and 1-6 to qualify against an injury-hit Egypt side whose last-32 tie with Australia had gone to extra-time and penalties.

Switzerland are likely to be missing outstanding young attacking talent Johan Manzambi while key midfielders Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler, aged 33 and 34, played 120 minutes against Colombia.

But they can draw on some excellent knockout-stage performances at the last two European Championships, taking France, Spain and England to penalties and beating holders Italy 2-0 in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Dan's the man to stun world champions

Egypt scored a couple of brilliant breakaway goals against Argentina – one of which was harshly disallowed – and Switzerland also pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Winger Dan Ndoye contributed two goals and three assists in five World Cup qualifying starts and scored his side's second goal against Algeria in the round of 32.

The Nottingham Forest man has fired off 13 shots in five games, forcing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas into a smart save in the last 16.

Ndoye scored in three of Switzerland's four friendlies this year, against Germany, Jordan and Australia, and looks a big price to strike against the world champions.

Argentina vs Switzerland World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Switzerland's last-16 tie against Colombia ended 0-0 after 120 minutes but eight of their previous ten games featured goals at both ends.

Remo Freuler to commit over 1.5 fouls

The Swiss midfielder averaged two fouls per 90 minutes during Bologna's Europa League campaign and should have plenty of tackling to do against Argentina.

Ricardo Rodriguez to commit over 1.5 fouls

Switzerland's experienced left-back has been penalised nine times in five World Cup appearances and faces a higher calibre of opponent in the quarter-final.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Argentina vs Switzerland

♦ Argentina have won 11 of their last 12 internationals

♦ Lionel Messi has scored ten goals in his last seven Argentina appearances

♦ Argentina have been leading 1-0 at half-time in five of their last seven games

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Switzerland's last 11 matches

♦ Switzerland have lost only one of their last 19 matches

Argentina vs Switzerland betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Argentina 3-10 Switzerland 12-5

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Argentina 4-6 Switzerland 9-2 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Argentina vs Switzerland team news and predicted line-ups

Argentina

Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and midfielder Leandro Paredes are expected to keep their places in the starting 11. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are competing for a start up front.

Predicted line-up (4-1-3-2): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Rest of the squad: Almada, Alvarez, Barco, Gonzalez, Lo Celso, Lopez, Medina, Montiel, Musso, Otamendi, Palacios, Paz, Rulli, Senesi, Simeone

Switzerland

Attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi is a major doubt after missing the last-16 tie with Colombia. Right-back Silvan Widmer and winger Ruben Vargas are pushing for starts. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez will be assessed.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Rest of the squad: Aebischer, Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Issen, Jaquez, Jashari, Keller, Manzambi, Muheim, Mvogo, Okafor, Rieder, Widmer

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FAQs

When is Argentina vs Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina vs Switzerland takes place on Sunday, July 12 (the night of Saturday July 11 local time) and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Argentina vs Switzerland being played?

The venue for the game is the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Switzerland on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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