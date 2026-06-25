Algeria vs Austria prediction: 30-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Algeria vs Austria World Cup kick-off time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 28

Kick-off 3am

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group J

TV channel BBC Bet Builder Algeria vs Austria Sun, 28 June, 03:00 1-1 Correct Score Draw Half Time Amine Gouiri Player To Score £10 returns ≈ £298.24 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Algeria vs Austria betting tips & predictions

Draw

3pts 5-4 Paddy Power

After both teams have beaten Jordan and lost to confirmed section winners Argentina, Algeria and Austria are locked together on three points in Group J. With qualification on the table, backing a handy draw when they clash in Kansas City seems a wise play.

Best player bet

Amine Gouiri - anytime goalscorer

7-2 Paddy Power

Algeria vs Austria World Cup match preview

Talk of these two teams deliberately engineering a draw in their group finale seems far-fetched, but this game may not live long in the memory if it is level at around the hour mark as a point apiece will suit them both before sterner tests are to come this summer.

Lionel Messi has helped lead Argentina to the top of the section and the defending champions are already confirmed as group winners, so Austria are currently in the runners-up spot courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to the Albiceleste and a 3-1 win over bottom-placed Jordan.

Algeria, meanwhile, are third as they were on the end of a 3-0 spanking by the holders and could only edge debutants Jordan 2-1.

Those results suggest Austria are slightly the better side. Their odds to win are also shorter and the fact that Ralf Rangnick's men are four places above their African opponents in Fifa's rankings at 23rd also backs that up.

However, if Das Team do finish second, they are likely to go forward to face Group H winners Spain next - which is worth considering as it could affect how both they and Algeria approach this clash.

Taking on the reigning European champions and one of the outright favourites in the round of 32 is obviously not an appealing prospect, so maybe we shouldn't be expecting either side to go all out for victory in this game, with instead, a degree of caution creeping in.

And, again, that plays into the feeling that this could well end all square.

Go for another Gouiri goal

Algeria striker Amine Gouiri got the winner against Jordan, when he had three shots in total, and he looks a decent punt for another goal in Kansas.

The Marseille man has a fine record for his country, scoring 11 goals in just 25 appearances. He scored twice in the 4-0 warm-up friendly win over Bolivia, and impressed at club level in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 times in all competitions.

Algeria vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Correct score - 1-1

A draw is ideal for both teams and there doesn't look to be too much between the teams anyway from what we have seen in Group J. A 1-1 correct score outcome, looks to be a solid starting point.

Half-time draw

Given what's at stake it would be no surprise to see this game level at half-time. It looks set to be tight and cagey in Kansas City and the first half could be an attritional watch.

Amine Gouiri anytime goalscorer

Gouiri looks Algeria's best source of a goal. After impressing for Marseille in the 2025-26 season, he was in fine form in the 4-0 warm-up win over Bolivia, scoring twice, before he was on hand to fire home the winner against Jordan.

Pays out at 29-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Algeria vs Austria

♦ Algeria are back at the World Cup for the first time since making the last 16 in 2014

♦ Austria qualified for the first time since 1998, when they were dumped out at the group stage without a win

♦ Both teams have beaten Jordan and lost to Argentina in the group so far

♦ The loss to Argentina is Algeria's only defeat in their last six matches

♦ Similarly, Das Team's 2-0 result against the defending champions is their only defeat in seven games

Algeria vs Austria betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Algeria 14-5 Austria 9-5 Draw 13-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Algeria vs Austria team news and predicted line-ups

Algeria

The African nation must make do without striker Mohammed Amoura, who has a hamstring strain, but in-form Gouiri is set to start up front, with former Manchester City and Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, 35, operating just behind.

Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri will marshal the backline, while Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza is another of their key men.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Zerrouki, Benbouali, Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri.

Subs: Bentaleb, Boulbina, Aouar, Hadj, Tougai Belaid.

Austria

Former Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic, 37, is hoping for a start in place of Michael Gregoritsch up front for Austria after impressing when coming off the bench in the first two games.

Das Team do not have any reported injury issues and Rangnick is likely to largely stick with the same side that were well beaten by Argentina.

Predicted line-up (4-3-2-1): A Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, Chukwuemeka, Schmid; Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Subs: Prass, X Schlager, Friedl, Gregoritsch, Kalajdzic, Grillitsch.

Read more:

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Algeria vs Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Algeria vs Austria takes place on Sunday, June 28 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Algeria vs Austria being played?

The venue for the game is Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

What TV channel is Algeria vs Austria on?

BBC1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.