Alex Wrigley: Intensity, bravery and patience will be key if England are to beat the block

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Two goals in five minutes helped England seal top spot in Group L with a win over Panama, but it was hardly the vintage performance needed to appease the nation’s fears after the drab goalless draw with Ghana.

Is this not the England way, though? Build up hopes with an opening salvo, this time with a scintillating attacking performance against Croatia, before bringing packed-out pubs the length and breadth of Blighty back down to earth. There’s nothing more sobering than a pint of realism.

But let’s not resort to doom and gloom just yet.

The Croatia performance got Three Lions fans dreaming and it showed what Thomas Tuchel’s side is capable of against more adventurous sides, the exact reason the German selected the 26 men he did.

The problem is getting to the stage where England will face other elite nations.

The low block employed by Ghana and Panama in the group stage is likely to be replicated by DR Congo in the round of 32.

Breaking down such conservative tactics requires the attacking team to recycle possession across the pitch and rotate players from their initial position to drag defenders out of position and create space.

England tried to do this against their final two group opponents, but they simply were not incisive enough.

They held the ball for far too long, their rotations were too sluggish, both full-backs were cautious about overlapping their winger, and there were not enough runners beyond Harry Kane when he dropped into his quarterback role, allowing the defenders plenty of time to reorganise themselves.

Emma Hayes summarised England’s problems perfectly in an article for the Guardian ahead of the Panama game, saying that England need both more patience and urgency.

They should be playing like it’s the dying throes of the game far earlier, accelerating play but without becoming wasteful.

And in fairness, that is what happened in the second half against Panama.

Jude Bellingham largely abandoned his defensive responsibilities and attacked Panama’s right, rotating with Marcus Rashford, who himself was a more direct threat than Anthony Gordon had been against Ghana, to great effect.

This rotation and urgency forced the corner from which Bellingham opened the scoring and created the space for his cross into Kane for the second goal.

Both goals also served to illustrate Tuchel’s emphasis on utilising England’s height in attack.

Many of their chances against Ghana and Panama came from crosses into the box, so being able to overload the flanks and get those balls into the box will be imperative against DR Congo, who have two relatively modest centre-backs in Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe alongside the towering Steve Kapuadi.

It is easy to get disheartened by how difficult England found it against Ghana and Panama, but that takes away from two excellent defensive displays from teams who had little interest in being adventurous themselves.

And, on almost any other day, Harry Kane would not have spurned a glorious late chance against Ghana and we would be lauding England’s first perfect group stage since 1982.

That was one of nine big chances that England squandered in the group stage – only Canada had more – and the Three Lions led the way in several other underlying metrics, too.

The key for Tuchel will be to build on the incisiveness

Bellingham showed in the second half against Panama, extend that mindset across the rest of the squad, and start the game at that level of intensity.

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