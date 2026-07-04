Alex Wrigley: High altitude and the record books are against them, but should England fear the Azteca?

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When England players step off the plane at the Mexico City International Airport, they will stand at more than twice the altitude of the highest point found in England - Scafell Pike - and that is just one of the many challenges Sunday night’s round-of-16 tie against co-hosts Mexico will offer to the Three Lions.

The thin air in the Mexican capital, which reduces the amount of oxygen that gets into the bloodstream with each breath and limits how much reaches the muscles, effectively forces unacclimatised players to work harder for the same output.

“You can’t catch your breath. The first 45 to 55 minutes, you're literally just trying to keep breathing.” said Nigel Reo-Coker, after his Concacaf Champions League final appearance at the Estadio Azteca in 2015.

“It’s the most physically demanding place I ever played football.”

No matter how you look at it, England are in for a gruelling evening at the Cathedral of Football, which Mexico manager Javier Aguirre hails as Mexico’s 12th man.

And England fans and players have faced heartbreak at the Estadio Azteca before, most notably when Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ intervened to send them crashing out of the 1986 World Cup.

That’s not the only defeat the Three Lions have suffered there, as a 1985 invitational tournament featured a 1-0 defeat to Mexico while a friendly in 1969 ended goalless.

Dig around a little more and you can unearth more suffering when England have played at altitude. Between the two World Cups at Mexico and one in South Africa, they have won three, drawn one and lost four of their World Cup games at high altitude, including a famous 4-1 loss to Germany in Bloemfontein.

Plenty of pundits are quoting Mexico’s daunting record at their home stadium as the reason that heartbreak will resurface this weekend. But just how impenetrable is this Mexican fortress?

I’m sure you’ve heard it dozens of times by now. Mexico have only lost two of their 89 competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, boasting a monstrous 79 per cent win rate since its opening in 1966.

Brazil, the most successful side in World Cup history, have lost at the Azteca three times, and Mexico have never lost a World Cup game there, winning eight of their ten matches.

It all sounds rather ominous when you try to drum up headlines, but context matters and, in the case of a team who are historically the top dogs in their confederation, it matters quite a lot.

The average Fifa ranking of Mexico’s opponents in their ongoing 22-game unbeaten streak at the Azteca is 57. The team who currently occupy that spot are Tunisia, who went out in the group stage with no points.

The United States, the other big hitters in Concacaf, are unbeaten at the Azteca in their last four trips, with three draws and a friendly victory to their name in that sequence.

Including friendly results in Mexico’s record at the venue, they have lost ten times since 1966 and four of those have come since the turn of the millennium, when Paraguay, Honduras and Costa Rica have joined the US in claiming victory.

None of this should discredit what is undeniably an outstanding record at this iconic stadium, but it is important to temper the overblown statements coming from all corners in the build-up to this tie.

Simply put, elite teams are rare visitors to Mexico City and, while El Tri remain difficult to beat in the Azteca, they are far from a dominant force on those occasions.

Their win rate at the Azteca falls to 50 per cent when they host Uefa and Conmebol teams, and they have not beaten a team ranked in Fifa’s top ten since their 2003 victory over Brazil.

Opportunities to do so have been few and far between admittedly, but they were second-best in a goalless draw against an under-strength Portugal side in March.

Javier Aguirre’s side have improved since then. They have won all four games and his decision to include a host of home-grown players who ply their trade in Mexico’s high-altitude cities is no coincidence.

Five of the starting line-up against Ecuador hail from clubs situated at least 1,500 metres above sea level, including, perhaps crucially, the engine-room pairing of Erik Lira and Luis Romo.

The effect of altitude is real and is scientifically proven to decrease performance levels in athletes, while anybody who has seen a game at the Azteca will tell you that the atmosphere is just as real.

This will be a huge test for England in a tournament where there are already question marks over their performance levels, and forecast thunderstorms add yet another element of uncertainty to the equation.

But there is a positive note to end on.

Mexico’s aura of invincibility at the Azteca has been inflated by a fixture list dominated by teams of the calibre of Honduras, El Salvador, Panama.

That is something Thomas Tuchel will surely be drilling into the squad and, if he is successful, that should allow the players to distance themselves from the occasion itself and focus on a Mexico side who should play into England’s hands.

We saw how devastating they can be in attack against an adventurous Croatia side, and the home crowd will not accept a defence-first approach from El Tri. They will expect their side to press high, attack in numbers and feed off the emotion in the stadium.

Make no mistake, England will be made to work at the Azteca, and there are sure to be spells when everything seems against them, but if they can ride those spells out, the opportunities will be there for Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and others to shine.

England will suffer at times but there is more than enough quality to make sure Mexico suffer with them.

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