Alex Wrigley: Evergreen Messi continues to defy logic but even his brilliance may not stop England

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Almost 21 years ago, a fresh-faced Lionel Messi made his international debut against Hungary, coming off the bench only to be immediately sent off for an alleged elbow.

The Argentina players were enraged, with the protests led by their then-captain Lionel Scaloni.

Two decades later, England face a Messi-led Argentina for the first time, and that former captain now sits in the Argentina dugout having spent eight years building his entire team around extracting every last shred of potential from the veteran superstar.

If you watched that debut, you would be forgiven for failing to predict that Messi would go on to become arguably the greatest player of all time, especially since it took him until his sixth Argentina appearance to open his international account.

But now England are tasked with keeping quiet a player with a vast collection of goalscoring records. And, unlike long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, he appears to be defying the effects of time.

Indeed, Messi’s performances in this tournament have shown he is as influential as ever. Already the leading World Cup goalscorer of all time, his eight goals in the finals are more than he has ever managed before, and he leads the way in several other key attacking metrics heading into the semi-finals.

Stat

Amount

Rank at the World Cup (before semi-finals)

Goals 8 =1st Expected goals 5.25 2nd Shots 33 1st Shots on target 18 2nd Big chances created 6 1st Key passes 22 1st Scroll >>> table to view

He is second only to Ronaldo in the international goalscoring charts and holds the record for most international assists with 63. This brings his combined goals and assists to 1.02 per 90 minutes for Argentina, which is staggering in a career spanning more than 20 years.

Despite his longstanding prowess, it appeared that the crowning jewel in Messi’s glittering career would be missing upon his retirement. At the age of 34, he was yet to win a major senior international tournament.

Just a few weeks after his 34th birthday, he finally freed himself of that monkey on his back as he led La Albiceleste to their first Copa America title since 1993. A year later, he starred in an incredible World Cup final against France, and two years on, he successfully defended Argentina’s Copa America trophy.

The catalyst for this success was the arrival of the man who had the young Messi’s back in 2005.

Scaloni’s sole focus as Argentina manager has been bringing the best out of Messi, and the numbers and trophies show that this has been an unquestionable success. Despite being past his physical peak, Messi’s attacking output has rocketed under the 48-year-old.

Looking into it more granularly, Messi has scored nine goals in 16 major tournament knockout games under Scaloni, whereas he had managed just four in 18 before his appointment.

Like any long-serving international attacker, Messi’s goalscoring stats are propped up by a host of relative minnow opponents. As shown below, his goals and assists per game against teams outside the top 50 in the Fifa rankings are frankly absurd.

He remains prolific against elite opponents, but it does not look quite as frightening, averaging just shy of a goal every other game in his 91 appearances against opponents ranked in the top 25. Against teams whose average Fifa ranking in his meetings with them was fifth or better, Messi has managed just eight goals and no assists in 21 appearances.

To put that into context, that works out slightly below Harry Kane’s strike rate against top-25 nations, with the England captain netting 28 in 55.

With some help from Alexander Sorloth’s questionable decision-making and the energy-sapping Miami heat, England managed to contain a clearly struggling Erling Haaland on Saturday.

Doing so against the more complete Messi may prove trickier, but Nico O’Reilly is the perfect left-back option to deal with his incessant cutting inside, and the air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a huge bonus for England against a side who are much better suited to hot conditions.

Keeping Messi quiet will undoubtedly be one of Thomas Tuchel’s top priorities, but the Argentinian magician is not unstoppable and placing too much emphasis on shutting down the Inter Miami man risks limiting England’s own strengths.

Kane and Jude Bellingham have been among the best players at the tournament and it is only Messi’s brilliance that has saved Argentina from elimination so far. They were taken to extra time by Cape Verde and Switzerland and needed three late goals to come from behind against Egypt.

England have already weathered plenty of storms this tournament and, with Argentina’s game plan expected to play much more to the Three Lions’ strengths, there is every chance they could secure a place in their first World Cup final since 1966.

Read more on England vs Argentina:

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