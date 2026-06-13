Aaron Rogan: The World Cup of Pain: welcome to Gianni's endurance test

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Reminiscing is a key part of the magic of the World Cup, but the more the tournament expands, the harder it will be to do.

Picture yourself on the eve of the 2038 128-team World Cup. Games fill all 24 hours in your day, spread across New Zealand, Italy, the Love Island compound in the Sahara, and the colony on Elon Musk’s space yacht. Italy have the honour of being the first hosts not to qualify.

As you wait for the first opening game to be beamed in via whichever podcast Gary, Lineker or Neville you’ve pledged allegiance to, you hark back to tournaments of old.

Italia ‘90, USA ‘94, France ‘98. Even South Korea-Japan slips off the tongue. Russia and Qatar are short and sweet, though tinged with regret.

However, even the land of 18-wheeler trucks can’t shoulder the burden of the first 48-team World Cup alone.

Luckily, the man with all the answers is here to save us from having to recall USA-Mexico-Canada ‘26 in the future.

Gianni Infantino took the stage ahead of the opening game to christen this the World Cup of Chill.

The referees who officiate the game, along with the fans who make it matter, are unable to get into the country? Mellow out.

Empty seats at the second game? Those fans were just relaxing somewhere other than in front of the contest they’ve paid hundreds of dollars to see.

Harry Kane taking to the field in flip-flops after England’s kit was stolen? Kick back and have a cold one. So long as it isn’t a cold bottle of water you’ve brought from home. You’ve got to draw the line somewhere.

In the UK, we’re swapping out chilled lagers for iced coffees to handle some of the kick-off times. As you treat your circadian rhythm with all the care of a rhino operating a touchscreen, it can be disheartening to see football being nurtured just as gently across the Atlantic.

The early matches from the ‘104 Super Bowls’ we were promised have been overshadowed by the NBA Finals. Those attending the South Korea v Czech Republic game used the match as an opportunity to protest the apparent axing of Doctor Who by watching the game from a concourse outside time and space.

Reports of unsold tickets remaining for England’s opener with Croatia add to the feeling that Fifa is a little too relaxed. Maybe potential spectators are worried that the kit bandits of Kansas City will leave the Three Lions dressed in the risque garb that Vince Vaughn’s team donned in their tournament opener in Dodgeball.

Or, Fifa has become so unreliable that we can no longer even describe them as sell-outs.

Often, the best option is to go in the complete opposite direction to Infantino’s Fifa. Maybe this is actually the World Cup of pain.

After all, sitting bleary-eyed, downing energy drinks to make it through Austria v Jordan at 5am? That’s not very relaxing.

Maybe it’s time to embrace the anger and strain, and dark horses Ecuador could be the poster boys of the World Cup of pain.

The South American side conceded five goals and scored only 14 across 18 qualifiers, but they finished second behind Argentina in the world’s toughest region.

Ecuador have elite options when it comes to shutting down opponents, with Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie and highly-rated Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.

You could probably afford to prise Ordonez out of Belgium if you had £1 for every shriek of, “the one who played for West Ham?” that follows Enner Valencia appearing on their teamsheet.

Now 36 and struggling for game-time at Pachuca, Valencia will be familiar with the conditions, if little else.

However, scoring goals is for those relaxed types. Ecuador can grind their way through to the quarter-finals at odds of 5-1, in the same way that we’ll battle through to 3am to watch DR Congo v Uzbekistan as the sun sets on the group stage.

Read more:

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