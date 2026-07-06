Aaron Rogan: Martinez risking it all to keep petulant Portuguese star happy

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The World Cup is supposed to be a great national unifier, but one Spaniard’s legacy could rest on Portugal eliminating Spain in Arlington on Monday night.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has always been a divisive figure as a coach, but getting trapped in Cristiano Ronaldo’s orbit has only made things worse.

Martinez’s Portugal underwhelmed at Euro 2024, and they’ve toiled at this tournament.

Draws against DR Congo and Colombia left Portugal second in their group, and they’re facing a round-of-16 exit against the European champions after squeezing past Croatia.

Ronaldo’s guaranteed place in the Portuguese side, despite his obvious limitations, suggests that the captain selects the manager, rather than the other way around.

Martinez suggested that Ronaldo could even appear at the 2030 World Cup, when Spain and Portugal will co-host alongside Morocco.

Possibly inspired by his meetings with Donald Trump last year, Ronaldo threatening to overstay his welcome by another four years isn’t something we can rule out.

Martinez appears to be treading a fine line between making Ronaldo feel included and winning matches, as if those are equally important.

Ronaldo could still offer something to Portugal’s World Cup tilt, and he doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Earlier this year, 48-year-old Tom Brady revealed he attempted an NFL comeback, while free agent LeBron James has reportedly drawn interest from 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams ahead of his 42nd birthday in December.

The difference is that LeBron has made it clear he’s willing to take a backseat on a successful team next season. By contrast, Portugal’s other 25 players seem to be attending a petulant child’s birthday party, rather than the tournament of their lives.

Martinez had to appear backed into a corner to justify substituting Ronaldo against Croatia. It was a high-wire act that would make David Blaine proud.

This fawning treatment of Ronaldo has only added to the criticisms of Martinez, who is something of a managerial nomad.

If Fulham follow through on appointing Alvaro Arbeloa, a quarter of next season’s Premier League coaches will be Spaniards. However, Martinez has never been seen as part of Spain’s coaching conveyor belt.

That’s to be expected, given that he has never coached a Spanish side in an almost 20-year managerial career. He left Spain in 1995, spending the final 12 years of his playing career in the English lower leagues, along with a short stint in Scotland with Motherwell.

Despite working his way up from League One with Swansea to the Premier League with Wigan, Martinez doesn’t have a stellar reputation on these shores, either.

He led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup, heights they’d failed to reach before him and haven’t returned to since, but Martinez’s time in charge is widely considered a disappointment.

Now he’s seen as wasting another golden generation as Portugal boss.

With Vitinha and Joao Neves, the driving force behind PSG’s back-to-back Champions League-winning side, alongside Premier League Player of the Season Bruno Fernandes, Portugal can rival a Spanish midfield that is seen as the best in the world.

A year ago, Martinez pushed Neves to right-back to accommodate Bernardo Silva, as he led Portugal to Nations League glory over Spain. As he searches for an even bigger prize, he may have to make some even bolder decisions.

At this stage four years ago, Portugal dropped Cristiano Ronaldo for Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

Martinez had a similar experience in November, when Ronaldo served a suspension as Portugal trounced Armenia 9-1 in their final qualifier.

In spite of those results, Ronaldo’s starting role has endured, operating as more of a hindrance to Portugal’s next golden generation than Martinez could ever be.

Placating Ronaldo can only take Martinez so far, and it certainly won’t help him find his next job.

Ahead of a potential career-defining game, perhaps Martinez should take a leaf out of Ronaldo’s book and put himself first.

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