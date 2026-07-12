Aaron Rogan: It's hard to imagine not liking football - despite frustrations with Fifa

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Spend any time on social media during a major tournament and there’s a phrase you’re almost guaranteed to see: “Imagine not liking football.”

This dry compliment is a go-to phrase for Gary Lineker, and it even spread to official team accounts, with Inter tweeting it after a 3-3 draw with Barcelona in 2022.

The phrase reaches a fever pitch during major tournaments. If there’s one thing we can guarantee in the final week of this summer’s World Cup, it’s a deluge of posts with the same sentiment.

Football isn’t the only sport that serves up that kind of drama, but it is the only one that manages to captivate across the globe.

Nothing proves football’s appeal more than the World Cup. Every tournament starts dogged by controversy, either within the host nation or against it. Then the football starts, and all is forgotten.

This tournament has been a different beast, but the quality of the football has somehow risen to match.

Since 2014, Wikipedia has dedicated a page to controversies at each World Cup. This tournament hasn’t even been wrapped up yet, but the 2026 edition comically starts with a warning that it is too long to read comfortably.

From astronomical tickets that priced out genuine fans to the inexplicable suspension of suspensions for star names, this tournament has done more than enough to turn long-term fans away.

Folarin Balogun's suspension for a red card was suspended Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Despite that, it’s still hard to imagine not liking football.

It’s a vicious cycle. Nothing can truly sever the connection fans have with the sport, which only makes it more appealing to those who want to profit from it.

The incredible semi-final line-up seems to have brought some kind of unwitting truce.

Fifa got the line-up it wanted, complete with superstar names and captive audiences. The top four ranked teams in the tournament were seeded so they couldn’t meet until the final four, and for the first time since their rankings began, all four have made it to the semi-finals.

At the same time, it is hard to deny the appeal of both semi-finals and any potential final from a neutral point of view. On top of that, optimism is swelling in four historic football nations, in spite of how Fifa conducts itself.

England’s win over Norway attracted almost three times as many viewers as the most-watched match in Premier League history. With an earlier kick-off for the semi-final clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, it could top the 26 million who watched the loss to Croatia in 2018.

The World Cup’s ability to bring new fans to the game is a brilliant thing. As someone from Northern Ireland, I can only dream of my country getting behind a team in the way we have seen across the world this summer.

As an outsider looking in, it is hard not to worry about the potential for football’s ills to eventually break the groundswell that only the World Cup can bring.

Ahead of a week which promises an exhilarating finish to a brilliant tournament, the string of controversies this summer represents the ultimate endurance test for the sport.

There is an amazing contrast between the appeal of the sport and all the baggage that comes with it. While football has endured everything thrown at it to date, there is no guarantee that it always will.

Imagine not liking football? Let’s hope we never have to.

Read more on the World Cup from our experts:

Jamie Griffith: Attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup

Jamie Griffith: Thomas Tuchel is right, England can do better – but they don't need to yet

Oliver Barnard: Overpriced beers, Wonderwall and Harry Kane – following England across America

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